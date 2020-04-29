Tottenham Named Premier League's Most Valuable Club Ahead Of Liverpool, Man City: Report

Tottenham Hotspur have been named as the most valuable Premier League according to research from football finance expert Kieran Maguire. Tottenham have pipped rivals Man City and Liverpool to the top spot despite their indifferent form this season. The 2019 Champions League finalists were placed third in the league last season but took the top spot due to their regimented wage budget and highly commercial stadium.

Tottenham named Premier League's most valuable club, beat rivals Liverpool and Man City

In comprehensive research conducted by University of Liverpool Management School football finance expert Kieran Maguire, Tottenham have been named as the Premier League's most valuable outfit with an overall club value of £2.567 billion. Spurs have pipped their rivals due to their general low wage system, along with a 'highly commercial' stadium with constant earning potential. Tottenham were third in the list in 2018, and have considerably gained on their £1.837 billion value.

Defending Premier League champions Man City dropped to second place in the latest research, and have seen their value drop to £2.2 billion from their £2.364 billion value in 2018. The drop in valuation comes despite Man City's historic quadruple win during the 2018-19 campaign. Liverpool, despite their Champions League success and Premier League run, find themselves in fourth place with a revenue of £1.627 billion, a major jump from their £1.356 billion and sixth place from 2018. Manchester United have dropped one place down to third, and are now valued at now at £2.080 billion.

Premier League return: Tottenham's wage budget key in pipping their Premier League rivals

Kieran Maguire explained that Tottenham topped the valuation chart after reaching the Champions League final and finishing in the top four with a wage budget that was £100-150 m lower than the rest of the 'Top Six'. In comparison, top-four rivals Leicester City see 84 percent of their revenue swallowed up by player wages. Tottenham spent a net £22 million on players with only Watford spending less, whereas Chelsea spent net £290 million, Liverpool £223 million, Man United £135 million and Man City £87 million.

