Playing Football Without Fans Is Sadder Than Dancing With Your Sister: Luis Enrique

Spain national team coach Luis Enrique has revealed his dejection over the prospect of football being played behind closed doors. The coronavirus Spain crisis has hampered the LaLiga season and suspended football in the country since early March. Most recently, the Bundesliga resumed their football season with games held behind closed doors. However, Spain head coach Luis Enrique has opened up on the ''sad' prospect of football returning behind closed doors.

Spain head coach Luis Enrique sad over football held behind closed doors

In conversation with Youtube channel Colgados del aro, 50-year-old Spain head coach Luis Enrique claimed that football returning without fans inside the stadiums is extremely unappealing. Luis Enrique admitted to watching the return of football in the Bundesliga and was downhearted, unable to hear any fans shouting and cheering. The Bundesliga resumed on May 16 behind closed doors with no supporters allowed inside stadiums to prevent the risk of a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Spain head coach touched upon the moments that are lost in football including the celebrations with fans. More so, Luis Enrique was disappointed at hearing the tactical side of the game due to the low noise levels inside the stadiums. Coaches and players can be heard hurling insults and 19-year-old Elring Haaland was reportedly subject to abuse during Dortmund's clash against Schalke.

Coronavirus Spain crisis: LaLiga return on the cards

Listening to players shout abuses on the pitch made Spanish head coach Luis Enrique feel sorrowful at the sight of football behind closed doors but understood the bigger picture of sport in relation with business as well. His exact words to describe the situation were, “(Playing without fans) is sadder than dancing with your own sister. It’s not attractive,”. The LaLiga is also on the verge of resumption as players have returned to tentative training and the games, without a doubt, will be held behind closed doors if and when the Spanish top flight resumes.

Coronavirus pandemic: Euro 2020 postponed

The coronavirus crisis has left the world of sport in tatters and major events including Euro 2020 have been postponed as a result. Spain head coach Luis Enrique is hopeful that his Spain team can play some friendlies before the end of the year but remains patient, "In theory, the Spanish national team should play friendly games in September as usual. But now, there are more important things so we need to be patient.", said Luis Enrique.

