PM Modi Congratulates Indian Football Team On Remarkable 9th SAFF Championship Triumph

Sunil Chhetri-led Team India lifted their 9th SAFF championship title on July 5 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru with a 5-4 win over Kuwait on penalties. The match had earlier concluded in a 1-1 tie after 120 minutes of intense footballing action. Earlier in the match, Kuwait’s Shabib Al Khaldi opened the scoresheets with his goal in the 14th minute, before Lallianzuala Chhangte equalized the score in the 38th minute.

3 Things You Need To Know

Igor Stimac became the 1st foreign head coach to win back-to-back SAFF Championship titles

The SAFF Championship is India’s third straight title triumph in 2023

India has won the SAFF Championship a total of 9 times

READ | Footballer stirs controversy after SAFF victory with 'Manipur flag', issues clarification

PM Narendra Modi rejoices India’s ecstatic SAFF Championship victory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his official Twitter handle on Wednesday morning to congratulate the Indian football team on yet another SAFF Championship win. Here’s what PM Modi said.

India crowned champions, yet again! The Blue Tigers reign supreme at the #SAFFChampionship2023! Congrats to our players. The Indian Team’s remarkable journey, powered by the determination and tenacity of these athletes, will continue to inspire upcoming sportspersons.

India crowned champions, yet again! The Blue Tigers reign supreme at the #SAFFChampionship2023! Congrats to our players. The Indian Team’s remarkable journey, powered by the determination and tenacity of these athletes, will continue to inspire upcoming sportspersons. pic.twitter.com/DitI0NunmD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 5, 2023

India’s third title win in 2023

It is worth noting that this is India’s third title win in 2023 following their triumphs at the Hero Tri-Nation Cup in March and the Intercontinental Cup in June. They won the Tri-Nation cup by securing notable wins against Myanmar and Kyrgyzstan as Sunil Chhetri, Sandesh Jhingan and Anirudh Thapa scored one goal each for India. India then won the Intercontinental Cup on June 18 with a 2-0 win over Lebanon as Chhangre and Chhetri finished the tournament with two goals each to their name.

READ | WATCH: Igor Stimac shares heartfelt message for Indian football fans ahead of SAFF Final

Having won the SAFF Championship, India will now be focused on the AFC Asian Cup, scheduled to begin in January 2024.