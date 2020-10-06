Solskjaer Could Be SACKED And Replaced By Pochettino If Results Don't Improve This Year

“Ole’s at the wheel” might soon be a thing of the past, with the manager facing the flak for Manchester United’s unimpressive performance against Tottenham Hotspur. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer oversaw his side’s humiliating 2-7 defeat against Jose Mourinho’s Spurs on Sunday as United lost their opening two games at home for the first time since the 1986-87 season. That game could bring an end to his managerial stint at Old Trafford.

Will Man United sack Solskjaer?

Despite bagging an early lead courtesy of Bruno Fernandes’ spot kick, Man United went on to concede six goals in the game. The Red Devils’ defence was left in shambles and its hollowness was on display. This was only the third instance that Man United had conceded six goals in its Premier League history, infuriating club legends and the fans alike.

The defeat reignited talks that Solskjaer could be sacked by the club during the international break. According to a report by Daily Star, Man United have made contacts with former Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino to replace the Norwegian tactician at Old Trafford. Pochettino was sacked by Spurs mid-way last season to be subsequently replaced by Mourinho. Since then, he has been without a club.

Woodward not keen on sacking Solskjaer anytime soon

Pochettino has time and again been linked with a move to Man United. This truly might be his time with Man United managing just one victory in three Premier League games – courtesy of a narrow escape against Brighton. Although Pochettino could not win any major accolade with the North Londoners, the Argentine is known for his managerial skills.

The report further emphasises that Pochettino is keen on succeeding Solskjaer at Old Trafford. However, executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is not in favour of sacking the manager as early as the international break. But, he expects a decent upturn of results in the matchdays after the international break.

Man United transfers on deadline day

Besides the defeat against Spurs, Solskjaer and the club board have been called out for their lack of signings this summer. Before the deadline day, Man United had roped in just one player – Donny van de Beek from Ajax. But the club swung into action, displaying a sense of urgency on the final day to sign Edinson Cavani, Alex Telles, Facundo Pellistri and Amad Diallo.

