Real Madrid Transfer News: Los Blancos Reject Move For Tottenham Midfielder Dele Alli​​​​​

Amid reports all but confirming Gareth Bale and Sergio Reguilon's departures from Real Madrid to Tottenham, Los Blancos have reportedly rejected the opportunity to sign Spurs midfielder Dele Alli. Alli's future at Spurs has been cast into doubt after he was subbed off at half-time during the 1-0 defeat against Everton in the Premier League on Sunday. The English star was also left out of Tottenham's Europa League squad that travelled to Bulgaria and earned a dramatic 2-1 win over Lokomotiv Plovdiv, with reports claiming that Dele Alli is set for an exit from the club. However, it appears that Alli is not a target for Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid.

ALSO READ: Bartomeu Faces Vote Of No Confidence With Over 20,000 Signatures Against His Presidency

Real Madrid transfer news: LaLiga champions reject Dele Alli transfer

With Spurs signing Gareth Bale, reports from Daily Telegraph had previously linked Dele Alli to Real Madrid as part of the deal. However, according to Spanish publication AS, Real Madrid have no interest in signing the 24-year-old this summer. It is believed that Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane was left furious by Alli's comments in 2017 when he claimed that he should've scored a hat-trick in Spurs' 3-1 group stage win over the LaLiga giants in the Champions League.

Zidane was suprised about the Dele Alli links to Real Madrid. He is not a fan of this type of player.



[ AS 🥈] — Real Madrid Extra (@MadridXtra) September 17, 2020

ALSO READ: Luis Suarez Passes Italian Language Test In Perugia; Juventus Move On The Cards?

Alli scored a brace against Real Madrid during the game but reports claim that Zidane resented Alli's comments and the Frenchman has now vetoed a move for the Spurs attacker. However, former Tottenham star Jamie O'Hara believes that Dele Alli hasn't done enough to warrant a move to Real Madrid. While speaking on Thursday's talkSPORT Breakfast, O'Hara said: "Dele Alli needs to find his form. He's a brilliant player but hasn't done enough to prove that he's worthy of playing for Real Madrid just yet."

ALSO READ: Sancho Transfer OFF? Dortmund Star To Stay In Germany As Man United Eye Watford's Sarr

Football transfer news: Dele Alli's 'lazy' tag by Jose Mourinho

In a clip from the recently-released Tottenham Documentary, 'All or Nothing', Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is heard calling Dele Alli "f****** lazy" during training sessions. Although the video footage shows Alli smirking after Mourinho's jibe, the Portuguese boss once again slammed Alli for being "lazy" during his side's defeat against Everton on Sunday. In a post-match interview, Mourinho cited "lazy press" as the reason for defeat against the Merseyside club as he opted to take Alli off during the half-time break.

ALSO READ: Man United Takeover: Russian Billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov Denies Negotiations With Club

Real Madrid transfer news: Los Blancos handing two players to Tottenham this summer?

Although it is still reported that Spurs are not keen on losing Dele Alli this summer, Bale's arrival from Real Madrid might lead to restricted game time for the midfielder. Bale is close to completing his season-long loan from Real Madrid to Tottenham with a deal expected to be done and dusted by the end of the week. Bale's Real Madrid teammate, Sergio Reguilon, is also on the verge of completing a permanent £25 million transfer from Real Madrid to Tottenham in the coming days.

Image Credits - AP