Mauricio Pochettino Wins Hearts On Twitter Courtesy Emotional Message From Ex-TV Presenter

Former Sky Sports presenter Simon Thomas revealed on Wednesday, November 20, that sacked Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino penned him a personal message when the reporter's wife passed away. Thomas took to Twitter to say that Pochettino was the only manager in the Premier League, who reached out to him after his wife died of an aggressive form of blood cancer two years ago.

Simon Thomas and Gemma got married back in 2005 and their relation went on for 12 years before the devastating incident took place. Thomas took Twitter to show his support towards Pochettino and stated that the latter is a class manager and even a better man. Many other netizens joined in to share Pochettino's moments where he was very kind to them. One of the tweets read ‘Same with my dad, he wrote to him when he was diagnosed with cancer. Lovely man.’

Spurs recently parted ways with Pochettino after five-and-a-half-years and it was a shocker for many fans and other celebrities. In fact, former NBA legend Steve Nash took to Twitter to express his disappointment about the sacking of the manager as well.

Also Read | Mauricio Pochettino: NBA Legend Steve Nash Heartbroken After Tottenham Sack Argentine

When my wife died very suddenly two years ago, the one manager who took the time to write personally to me was Mauricio Pochettino and it was a heart felt letter. Class manager even better man. — Simon Thomas (@SimonThomasSky) November 19, 2019

Also Read | Real Madrid Fans Want Gareth Bale Sold For Mocking Club After Wales' Win

Simon Thomas' new book

Simon Thomas has also written a book about his experience while dealing with the saddened event in his life. The book is named 'Love, Interrupted: Navigating Grief One Day At A Time', in which he expresses the amount of guilt he went through for not insisting his wife to take preventative measures during her illness. One of the paragraphs from his book read: ‘In her final week, she went to the GP twice, but each time was sent home without even a blood test. Whenever I relive that time in my mind, the guilt is always there, nagging away at me,’ “Why the hell didn’t you do something? Why didn’t you pick her up, carry her to the car and take her straight to the hospital before it got so bad?”.’

Also Read | Juventus: Leonardo Bonucci Signs New Contract With The Old Lady Until 2024

“Being able to talk to people who had gone through the same thing, or were further down the road of grief, made a big difference.” In his book, Love Interrupted, TV presenter @SimonThomasSky explains how reaching out to others at @WidowedAndYoung helped him after his wife died pic.twitter.com/NK2m4LzoMS — Neville Southall (@NevilleSouthall) November 19, 2019

Also Read | Lionel Messi Shows Why He Is Still The Best Dribbler In The World Of Football: Watch