Alan Shearer Predicts Paul Pogba's Departure From Man United After Current Season Ends

Former Southampton star Alan Shearer has made revelations on Manchester United star Paul Pogba. Shearer has claimed that Pogba’s time at Old Trafford is over and he expects the French international to leave United (if the club receives suitable offers) at the end of the present season.

Paul Pogba has been out due to ankle injury

Paul Pogba has been on the sidelines due to an ankle injury since September last year. The player had to undergo surgery to get rid of his ankle issues. Alan Shearer believes that it is all over for Pogba at Manchester United. When he was signed from Juventus in 2016, he was supposed to be an important part of the squad. However, United failed to fulfill their promise, leaving the midfielder unsatisfied at the club.

Manchester United expect £150 million for Paul Pogba: Alan Shearer

Alan Shearer believes that Manchester United expect an offer in the range of £150 million. He lauded Pogba as one of the best players in the world when fully fit. However, United fans have failed to see enough of him. Shearer further believes that Pogba could play exceptionally well in Euro 2020 for France after which he will leave the Red Devils.

Paul Pogba has failed to establish himself

Paul Pogba was re-signed from Juventus in 2016 for a then-world record fee of €105 million. However, the midfielder has not reached his complete potential at Old Trafford. He was initially involved in a controversy with then-manager Jose Mourinho. After Mourinho’s sacking, things seemed to have improved under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. However, the player’s injuries have proved to be a hurdle for Ole as well.

Paul Pogba contract lasts till 2021

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has stated that he has high hopes from the Premier League giants. While speaking to a fan forum, Woodward claimed that the upcoming summer transfer window will be an important opportunity for the club to rebuild their side. Paul Pogba's contract with the club lasts till June 2021. It remains to be seen if Pogba is a part of the rebuild, or he leaves for another club.