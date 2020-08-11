Portland Timbers' Journey To MLS Is Back Tournament Final Ahead Of Orlando City Clash

Although Giovanni Savarese's Portland Timbers didn't arrive at Orlando as favourites to reach the MLS is Back Tournament final, they have looked like a team that deserves to be recognised among the league's elite. At no point during the competition did the Portland Timbers look unmatched on their journey to the MLS is Back Tournament final despite going toe-to-toe with tournament favourites like LAFC, LA Galaxy and NYCFC. Portland Timbers will face Orlando City in the MLS is Back Tournament final on August 11, at 8:30 pm ET (Wednesday, 6:00 am IST) at the ESPN World Wide of Sports Complex. Here's a look at the Portland Timbers' journey to the MLS is Back Tournament final.

Portland Timbers' journey to the MLS is Back Tournament final

Portland Timbers began their group campaign with an impressive 2-1 win over LA Galaxy as they maintained their composure to earn all three points despite being down to 10 men for the final 15 minutes. Portland built on that winning start with another 2-1 win over Houston Dynamo as Jeremy Ebobisse was on the scoresheet again. Their final group stage game ended in a 2-2 draw against high-scorers LAFC but the Timbers still finished top of Group F with seven points from three games.

Portland's moment of adversity came in the Round of 16 after they were pushed into the penalty shootouts by FC Cincinnati. Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored the opening goal of the game but Jurgen Locadia scored the equaliser for Cincinnati from the spot only nine minutes prior to full-time. However, Portland prevailed with a 4-2 win on penalties to advance to the next stage.

The quarter-final of the MLS is Back Tournament saw Portland Timbers face NYCFC and despite going 1-0 down in the 27th minute, the Western Conference side held their nerve to stage a sensational comeback. Sebastian Blanco got Portland level just before half-time while second-half goals from Diego Valeri and Andy Polo ensured the comeback was complete. Portland then faced Philadelphia Union in the semi-final. Sebastian Blanco and Jeremy Ebobisse were on target again as Andrew Wooten's late goal wasn't enough for Philadelphia to stage a comeback.

Portland has been clinical in attack and compact in defence throughout the campaign. Midfield gem Diego Chara has provided a solid foundation, doing most of the dirty work, allowing the likes of Jeremy Ebobisse (4 goals) and Sebastian Blanco (3 goals) to express themselves while going forward. Soon after the Portland vs Orlando clash on Tuesday, the two teams will have to turn their attention to the MLS 2020 season which begins in a couple of weeks.

Image Credits - Portland Timbers Twitter