Brazil Legend Ronaldinho To Be Released From Jail On Aug 24 Following fake Passport Drama

Barcelona and AC Milan legend Ronaldinho could be away from prison from August 24 onwards after having been detained in Paraguay over a fake passport scandal for over five months. Back in March, Ronaldinho and his brother, Roberto de Assis Moreira, were detained by Paraguayan authorities having entered the country with false documents. Judge Gustavo Amarilla has set an August 24 date to hear the fake passport case against the brothers.

Ronaldinho release date on August 24?

On Monday, judicial sources told AFP that the Ronaldinho fake passport case hearing is set for August 24. If Ronaldinho is found not guilty, there is a chance that the 40-year-old would be able to return to his native Brazil along with paying a $90,000 fine in order to repair social damage. However, Ronaldinho will still have to appear in court every three months for a year.

Reports claim that Ronaldinho has denied having any knowledge about the passports being fake. However, his brother Roberto allegedly knew about the fake passports and will have to pay a $110,000 fine and appear in front of a judge every three months for the next two years. Roberto previously admitted that he was tricked by a third person at the airport upon arrival in Paraguay.

Ronaldinho fake passport case: Ronaldinho prison time

Ronaldinho and his brother initially arrived in Paraguay on March 4 to take part in an event to support disadvantaged children but were soon taken into police custody after it was revealed that they had fake documents. The investigation then expanded into a case of possible money laundering. As a result, the brothers spent a month behind bars and before reportedly paying $1.6million for their bail.

@10Ronaldinho scored 5 in a 11-2 win for his prison side.



Ronaldinho picks up another trophy, arguably means more to him than the World Cup, the winning team also get a 16 kilo pig for the bbq.



Would you go to jail in Paraguay for the chance to play against Dinho? #SikkaSports pic.twitter.com/ErGdnIJ1om — Sikka Sports (@SikkaSports895) March 14, 2020

In prison, Ronaldinho kept himself busy by playing a futsal tournament with the inmates and celebrated his 40th birthday party with a BBQ. After the brothers were released from prison, they remained under house arrest at the Palmaroga Hotel in the Paraguayan capital of Asuncion. Ronaldinho and his brother will be hoping that they come out clean following the hearing on August 24. Back in April, Ronaldinho told ABC Color that the first thing he plans on doing after becoming a free man is to give his mother a "big kiss".

Image Credits - Ronaldinho Instagram