Porto Vs Juventus Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Champions League Round Of 16 Preview

Following spectacular display in the group stage of the Champions League, Italian giants Juventus will look to continue their fine form in the knockout stage. Andrea Pirlo's men will play FC Porto in the first leg of the Round of 16 of the Champions League on Wednesday, February 17 (February 18 IST). Here are the Porto vs Juventus live stream details for the clash.

Where to watch Porto vs Juventus live?

The Champions League live broadcast will be available on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD. Besides, the Porto vs Juventus live stream will be provided on the Sony LIV App, while the live scores can be accessed on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on where to watch Champions League live:

Venue: Estadio do Dragao

Date: Wednesday, February 17 (February 18 IST)

Time: 1.30 AM IST

Porto vs Juventus prediction and preview

Porto finished second in the Group C standings only next to Manchester City. The Portuguese outfit managed to bag four victories, while also seeing off a defeat and a draw each. In their final group stage clash, FC Porto defeated Olympiacos 2-0. Interestingly, they haven't conceded a single goal at home in the European competition, while also maintaining a clean sheet in each of their previous five Champions League games.

🎙 @Pirlo_official: "@Cristiano is coming back to his country and will want to score as always, especially in this type of match."#FCPJuve #JuveUCL — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) February 16, 2021

Juventus, on the other hand, finished atop the Group G standings. Their sensational victory over Barcelona on Matchday 6 remains one of the major highlights for Pirlo's men in the group stage this season. In all, the Turin-based outfit conceded just one defeat in the group stage this season, against Barcelona at home on Matchday 2.

Porto vs Juventus team news

FC Porto manager Sergio Conceicao will have to cope in the absence of a couple of players when they play Juventus at home for the first leg. Interestingly, both the injured players have turned out to be defenders. Nanu misses out on the crucial fixture due to a spinal cord injury with his return expected only in April. Besides, Ivan Marcano will sit out on the sidelines due to a knee injury.

Meanwhile, Juventus had a struggling start to the campaign following injuries to several key players. But almost every player, including midfielder Paulo Dybala, has recovered. However, former Barcelona midfielder Arthur Melo misses out on the trip to Porto courtesy of a muscle injury.

Porto vs Juventus probable XIs

FC Porto: Agustin Marchesin, Wilson Manafa, Chancel Mbemba, Digo Leite, Malang Sarr, Jesus Corona, Mateus Uribe, Sergio Oliveira, Luis Diaz, Mehdi Taremi, Moussa Marega

Juventus: Wojciech Szczesny, Juan Cuadrado, Leonardo Bonucci, Georgio Chiellini, Alex Sandro, Dejan Kulusevski, Weston McKennie, Rodrigo Bentancur, Federico Chiesa, Alvaro Morata, Cristiano Ronaldo

Porto vs Juventus prediction

Juventus have racked up four victories in the previous five games against Porto and hence are the favourites to win the tie 3-1.

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: Weston McKennie Twitter