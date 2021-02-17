Is Cristiano Ronaldo Playing Tonight Vs Porto? Juventus Team News For Champions League

Defending Serie A champions Juventus have struggled for fine form in their title defence this season. But Andrea Pirlo's men have produced exceptional performances in the Champions League, finishing at the top of Group G, ahead of the likes of Barcelona. With the Round of 16 clash already kickstarted, Juventus will play Portuguese outfit FC Porto on Wednesday. And a common question which has racked up ahead of the clash among the fans - Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing tonight?

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing tonight? Any Cristiano Ronaldo injury update

Cristiano Ronaldo has been one of the top performers for the defending Italian champions this season. He has worked out his magic in the Champions League as well, more so against Barcelona at Camp Nou. The Portuguese international struck a brace against the Blaugrana on Matchday 5 of the group stage to take his side atop the Group G standings.

Tomorrow we have a very importante game against a very strong team and I can only hope that it may be the beggining of the long walk we want to take until the final. Respect for the opponent, ambition for the victory and 100% focus on our goals. Let’s go, guys! Fino Alla Fine! 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/ukrV7tM3S4 — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) February 16, 2021

His importance is undeniable, particularly with the Round of 16 clash slated for Wednesday. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is completely fit and has been included in the squad. He has travelled with the rest of the team to his home country, Portugal and is most likely to spearhead the attack alongside striker Alvaro Morata.

FC Porto vs Juventus team news

FC Porto manager Sergio Conceicao will miss out on a couple of players when his side host Juventus for the first leg. Defender Nanu is out on the sidelines due to a spinal cord injury with his return expected only in April. Besides, Ivan Marcano also misses out due to a knee injury.

Meanwhile, Andrea Pirlo did struggle with injuries to several key players of the squad since the start of the season. But a majority of them, including Argentine superstar Paulo Dybala, have recovered. However, Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo has been dropped out of the squad to face Porto courtesy of a muscle injury.

FC Porto vs Juventus live stream details

The Champions League live broadcast will be provided on the Sony Sports Network. The game between FC Porto and Juventus will be available on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD. The live stream will be provided on the Sony LIV App, while the live scores can be accessed on the social media pages of the two teams.

Image courtesy: Cristiano Ronaldo Twitter