Porto Vs Man City Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Champions League Preview

Manchester City have a chance to confirm their top spot in Group C when they take on Porto at the Estádio do Dragão. The Porto vs Man City live stream will begin on Wednesday, December 2 at 1:30 AM IST. Here is the Porto vs Man City live stream information, Porto vs Man City prediction and Porto vs Man City team news ahead of the Champions League schedule.

Also Read: Shakhtar Donetsk Vs Real Madrid Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Champions League Live

Porto vs Man City Champions League schedule preview

Porto are currently placed second in the group and have won all their games since losing 3-1 to Manchester City on opening day. The Portuguese side hasn’t conceded a goal since then as well and could qualify for the Round of 16 with even a defeat if other results go their way. The home side last played Santa Clara away, winning the game 1-0.

Also Read: Man City's Chase For Messi In Doubt As Barcelona Presidential Favourite Hopeful Over Deal

Although Manchester City have struggled in the league, their Champions League record has been extremely impressive. The English club has already qualified for the next round, and a win in Portugal will confirm them as Group C winners. Pep Guardiola’s men are one of the few teams left with a 100% record in Europe this season and come into the game on the back of a comprehensive 5-0 win against Burnley in the Premier League.

Porto vs Man City team news: Injury update

Porto: Midfielder Marko Grujic is suspended after picking up two yellow cards in the last game. Mouhamed Mbaye and Mamadou Loum remain sidelined with a knee problem and illness respectively. Pepe remains doubtful as the defender struggles with a foot problem and will be assessed before the game.

Also Read: Guardiola Believes Aguero Will Be "better Than Ever", Once He Regains Full Fitness

Man City: Sergio Aguero’s injury woes continue, with the star striker out with a knee injury. Defender Nathan Ake is back after recovering from a hamstring problem, with youngster Tommy Doyle travelling to Portugal as well.

Porto vs Man City team news: Probable playing 11

Porto: Marchesin; Manafa, Mbemba, Sarr, Sanusi; Uribe, Otavio, Oliveira; Corona, Marega, Diaz

Man City: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; Rodri, De Bruyne, Foden; Silva, Jesus, Sterling

How to watch Porto vs Man City live in India?

The Porto vs Man City game will be telecasted live on the Sony SIX SD and Sony SIX HD channels in India. Fans can also log onto the SonyLIV app and website to watch the Porto vs Man City live stream online. For fans who want to watch the game from the UK, the Champions League game will be telecasted on BT Sport 3.

Also Read: Porto Closes In On Last 16 As Marseille Sets Losing Record

Porto vs Man City prediction

According to our Porto vs Man City prediction, Manchester City are the favourites to win the game.

Image Credits: Porto Instagram, Manchester City Instagram