Premier League Announces NINE New Positive Coronavirus Tests As Cases Continue To Rise

The Premier League has confirmed there have been nine new positive coronavirus cases recorded in the latest round of testing. This, after ten positive coronavirus cases were confirmed in last week's testing. The English top flight had 1,587 players and members of staff tested between Monday, September 28 and Sunday, October 4 as part of the mandatory weekly tests.

An official statement from the Premier League read: "The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday 28 September and Sunday 4 October, 1,587 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, there were nine new positive tests".

The Premier League also mentioned that the league is providing the details for the purpose of competition's integrity and transparency and that no specific player names or details as to club or individual will be provided by the league.

Premier League coronavirus crisis: Cases on the rise as players, staff head into isolation

In the previous round, the Premier League recorded the highest ever positive cases with the tally reaching 10, and West Ham confirmed that manager David Moyes and two players Issa Diop and Josh Cullen were one of the ten that tested positive last week. Moyes has been communicating from home, with Alan Irvine, the assistant coach overseeing the club's victories over Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester City.

So far, over five rounds, 27 positive cases have emerged, with Liverpool also having had players test positive with Thiago Alcantara and Sadio Mane both confirmed by the club as testing positive. Earlier this week, the Department of Health put up new numbers for UK's Covid-19 situation clocking in at 12,594.

Premier League clubs have agreed on using points per game if the season has to be curtailed but no decision yet on how much of the season has to be completed. A potential threshold of 66-75% — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) September 29, 2020

Could the Premier League be suspended owing to the rising coronavirus cases?

Since the coronavirus outbreak within the league has not been contained, with many places witnessing a spike in new cases, there is is a very legitimate worry as experts suggest a potential second wave could be in the reckoning. This puts a question mark on future footballing activities. and it could mean that further play could be suspended as part of the preventive measures.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had tentatively announced new COVID-19 restrictions within the UK for the next six months. Though the players and staff from the Premier League have been regularly tested, the sudden increase in positive cases has caused concerns. There is a provision in place for using points per game should the season be curtailed. The criteria for how much of the season has to be completed for the points per game scenario to kick in is yet to be decided.

Image: West Ham Twitter