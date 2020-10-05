Man United Sign Young Winger Amad Traore But Player Won't Join Immediately: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly agreed to sign young winger Amad Traore for €30m from Atalanta. However, he will join Manchester United only in January, as a deal now is too late to finalise considering work permit issues. United moved for Traore this summer before new criteria are drafted for Premier League clubs to sign 18 to 21-year-old foreign talent post-Brexit.

Under the UK’s European Union membership, clubs could sign a scholar or professional with an EU passport over the age of 16. The UK left the EU via the withdrawal agreement on January 31 but still follows EU rules as part of the transition period, which ends on January 31.

Amad Traoré will join Manchester United on next January, here we go! Deal agreed right not with Atalanta but the young talent [born in 2002] will arrive on 2021 because of work permit and passport timing.



🚨 #MUFC will pay €30m + add ons for him! More: https://t.co/oBjUmrDMtV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 5, 2020

Amad Traore to Man United nearing completion, but who is Amad Traore?

Despite being only 18, Amad Traore was selected for Atalanta’s Champions League squad against Shakhtar Donetsk. The young winger also netted on his Serie A debut. Amad Traore has played 46 games for Atalanta’s Primavera side (youth team), scoring 13 goals and laying on 15 assists.

The club has been trying since day one to land Jadon Sancho as they want more wingers in their mix. However, that deal is off the table after Borussia Dortmund made it clear have no intention to sell. The club has now turned to Amad Traore as they look to make additions but Traore will not be cheap despite his playing time in Serie A amounting to just 30 minutes.

Great talent but Atalanta selling Amad Traore to Man Utd for €30m, having played just 3 games, is yet more amazing business



Given tiny resources, not a better-run club in world than Atalanta



From world class academy to scouting to coaching to fairytale results, what a club — Carlo Garganese (@carlogarganese) October 5, 2020

Transfer deadline day live: Man United outgoings continue

Chris Smalling is closer than ever to going back to AS Roma on a permanent deal while Diogo Dalot has moved to AC Milan on a season-long loan. The Dembele to United deal, however, appears far from reaching a positive conclusion for the Red Devils. Elsewhere, Arsenal have seemingly made a breakthrough in their pursuit of Thomas Partey, who is, incidentally, the lowest-paid player on Atletico's books.

Everton, meanwhile, are ramping up business on deadline day. Ben Godfrey has completed a move to Goodison Park while the Toffees are also targeting a backup goalkeeper to put pressure on Jordan Pickford. Man United's Sergio Romero is under consideration and so is Spurs' third-choice goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga. Gazzaniga was also linked with Liverpool earlier today, though that rumour has since died down.

