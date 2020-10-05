Who Is Facundo Pellistri? 18-year-old Uruguayan Winger Tipped To Be A Future Star

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United have had a relatively quiet summer so far with Donny van de Beek's arrival from Ajax the only one transfer before deadline day. However, it seems that the Red Devils are now finally keen on making a move for a right-sided winger and have identified Uruguayan sensation Facundo Pellistri as their target ahead of transfer deadline day. It is believed that the 20-time English champions are now eager to sign the 18-year-old talented youngster, who is reportedly an alternative to Jadon Sancho, with "Who is Facundo Pellistri?" a much-talked-about query in recent hours.

ALSO READ: Man United Fans Joke About Dembele's Injury Record, Label Him 'Dembulance'

Who is Facundo Pellistri? Man United transfer target tipped for stardom

Multiple reports have linked Manchester United with the signing of Facundo Pellistri from Primera Division side Club Atletico Penarol. The 18-year old winger began his youth career at Club Atletico River Plate before joining Penarol. Facundo Pellistri made his senior appearance for the Uruguayan club last year in August. He scored his first goal for the club in November 2019 during Penarol's 3-1 win over Cerro.

ALSO READ: Wayne Rooney Urges Man United To Sign Harry Kane Over Jadon Sancho, Fans Divided

Pellistri was then handed the No. 10 jersey ahead of the 2020-21 season and has scored a goal and notched an assist as well in five Copa Libertadores appearances this campaign. Pellistri is regarded as one of Uruguay’s most promising players and has been tipped to make his national team debut soon. Pellistri has excellent close control and a devastating change of pace, drawing comparisons with Argentine superstar Paulo Dybala.

⚽💥🚀 Facundo Pellistri works the opening to set up Facundo Torres to effortlessly fire a rocket into the top corner for @OficialCAP! #Libertadores pic.twitter.com/rfoaUuPKIt — CONMEBOL Libertadores (@TheLibertadores) September 30, 2020

Man United transfer news: Facundo Pellistri to Man United a done deal?

Although some reports from South American news outlets have claimed that Facundo Pellistri has already passed a medical ahead of his move to Old Trafford, reports in England have confirmed that is not true. Reports from MEN have stated that discussions between United and Penarol are still taking place and a move for the star forward is set to cost the English side around €10m (£9m).

ALSO READ: Tammy Abraham's Birthday Party Has 'breached Rule Of Six', FA Investigating Incident

Edinson Cavani and Alex Telles are both signing their contract as Manchester United players.

Still no agreement with Barcelona for Ousmane Démbélé - #MUFC offering loan, Barça only let him go for a permanent deal. Complicated.

Details also pending for Facundo Pellistri 🔴 #ManUtd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 5, 2020

Man United have long been linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho but it seems that a move for the English winger won't be taking place before transfer deadline day. Dortmund have stood firm on their asking price for Sancho, leaving Man United in a desperate search for alternatives to the 20-year-old. United are close to signing Edinson Cavani on a free transfer and Alex Telles from FC Porto just before the transfer window shuts.

ALSO READ: Man United Sign Young Winger Amad Traore But Player Won't Join Immediately: Reports

Image Credits - Facundo Pellistri Instagram