Sporting CP Pushing For Bruno Fernandes' Transfer To Old Trafford Amid Negotiations

Portuguese club Sporting CP is reportedly pushing for Bruno Fernandes's transfer to Old Trafford despite the fact that the 4th placed Primeira Liga team will lose the services of their captain. According to reports, Manchester United is in talks with the Fernandes ahead of a potential transfer deal in January. The midfielder has previously been linked to the Red Devils and Tottenham but a move never materialised.

Bruno Fernandes' arrival to cost £65 million

According to reports, United has already held talks with Sporting CP's President Frederico Varandas and the player's representatives. In addition to this, both the club's are yet to decide on a fee which is likely to cost Manchester United a sum of 65 million pounds. Fernandes's potential arrival at the Theatre of Dreams will make the club's seventh signing costing above a sum of 50 million pounds after having spent 80 and 50 million pounds to secure the services of Harry Maguire and Aarin Wan-Bissaka in the previous transfer window.

According to reports, Sporting CP is going through some financial difficulties and a huge fee for Bruno Fernandes could ease out their financial pressure. According to reports, Solskjaer made a trip to Lisbon to watch Fernandes play in the early half of January 2020. However, Solskjaer has not been direct in answering questions and has said that he cannot talk about players playing for other clubs when quizzed about Fernandes's potential signing.

Sporting CP manager Silas has said that he cannot guarantee that Bruno Fernandes will be staying put, adding that he will think about playing him till the time he does not leave the club.

United ready to offer Fernandes a long-term deal

Manchester United are reportedly ready to offer Sporting CP midfielder Bruno Fernandes a long-term deal that will see him earning £150,000 every week. According to reports, are on the verge of inking a deal as the player along with his player is in England. In addition to this, things are looking concrete as Fernandes's agent is involved in discussions with the Red Devils at their offices located in the area of Mayfair.

With the £150,000 a week contract, Manchester United is ready to table an offer that will beat the likes of Juventus, Tottenham and Barcelona. Bruno Fernandes's wage will make him one of the top earners at Old Trafford but lower than the weekly earnings of players such as David de Gea and Paul Pogba.

Manchester United are placed fifth on the Premier League points table, having bagged 34 points in 22 games so far. They have won thrice in their last five League games while suffering defeat twice and drawing on one occasion. United will next play against Wolves in an FA Cup third-round replay match on December 15.

