Premier League Clubs Demand 10 Cm Leeway In VAR Decisions, Face Fans' Backlash

Football News

Premier League clubs have suggested that there should be some leeway in Video Assistant Referee (VAR) decisions. However, this move has been criticised by fans.

Premier League

Premier League clubs have suggested that there should be some leeway in Video Assistant Referee (VAR) decisions. The clubs have demanded that there should be some margin of error while deciding offside situations. However, this move has been criticised by football pundits and fans alike.

VAR controversies: Premier League clubs demand changes in assessment

Premier League sides have demanded that the line which determines whether a player is offside should be thicker. Some are expecting it to be as thick as 10 cm. This move would help in solving the outcry over goals being ruled out by a toe or armpit. However, former football star Gary Lineker has slammed any such move. He criticised the clubs for suggesting a 10-cm leeway. He also suggested that the present system to assess an offside was sufficient.

Premier League VAR controversies: Fans react to clubs' suggestions

VAR controversies: Premier League managers have been criticial of the technology

Professional Game Match Officials Ltd director Mike Riley has claimed that a 10-cm leeway would mean that nine of the 25 goals ruled offside by VAR this season would stand as valid. In the past, club managers have been critical of VAR in the Premier League. Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho went to the extent of claiming that VAR was killing football. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola have also spoken against the technology time and again.

