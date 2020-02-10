Premier League Clubs Demand 10 Cm Leeway In VAR Decisions, Face Fans' Backlash

Premier League clubs have suggested that there should be some leeway in Video Assistant Referee (VAR) decisions. The clubs have demanded that there should be some margin of error while deciding offside situations. However, this move has been criticised by football pundits and fans alike.

VAR controversies: Premier League clubs demand changes in assessment

This can’t be serious: 10cm leeway? Who works out if it’s 9, 10 or 11cm? Just get rid of the dots. You can see immediately if someone’s offside or not by looking at the line. If it’s not obvious then it’s level, and onside. https://t.co/cJSWQQQFZn — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) February 7, 2020

Premier League sides have demanded that the line which determines whether a player is offside should be thicker. Some are expecting it to be as thick as 10 cm. This move would help in solving the outcry over goals being ruled out by a toe or armpit. However, former football star Gary Lineker has slammed any such move. He criticised the clubs for suggesting a 10-cm leeway. He also suggested that the present system to assess an offside was sufficient.

Premier League VAR controversies: Fans react to clubs' suggestions

How is an imaginary line 10 cm away from another imaginary line going to make a difference. Everyone will just argue over the new imaginary line 🤷‍♂️ — Neil Farren (@ToonSlim) February 7, 2020

Just get rid of VAR it’s that simple , the game survived with out it , doesn’t need it , killing a very simple sport — Steve (@aurorafood21) February 7, 2020

Honestly. Liverpool have gotten away with so much though from VAR something must change. — Guardiola Agenda (@GuardiolaAgenda) February 7, 2020

VAR controversies: Premier League managers have been criticial of the technology

Professional Game Match Officials Ltd director Mike Riley has claimed that a 10-cm leeway would mean that nine of the 25 goals ruled offside by VAR this season would stand as valid. In the past, club managers have been critical of VAR in the Premier League. Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho went to the extent of claiming that VAR was killing football. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola have also spoken against the technology time and again.

