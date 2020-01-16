Gary Lineker Demands FA Cup Reforms As Manchester United Defeat Wolves In Replay Round

Manchester United defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers in the replay of the third round of FA Cup on January 15, 2020. Juan Mata scored for the Red Devils, marking United’s progress in the competition. However, Gary Lineker has now criticised the competition altogether.

Gary Lineker opposed replays in the FA Cup

Bit controversial, but I’d get rid of replays in the FA Cup. 90 minutes only, no extra time, penalties if a draw. It’s a thing from a bygone age. Would give smaller teams a greater chance of going through. We’re the only country that has them. Just a thought. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 15, 2020

Think the smaller clubs want to play at the big grounds though. Not just financially, but also for the players, it might be their only chance to play at Anfield, Old Trafford etc.. https://t.co/OUNUnMyzvQ — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 15, 2020

Former England football star Gary Lineker has spoken against the FA Cup. Lineker took to Twitter to express his anguish at the competition. He stated that there should be no replays in the FA Cup, while limiting the game to 90 minutes only. He also opposed the idea of deciding the game through penalty shootouts.

Lineker said that reforms in the FA Cup would be beneficial for the smaller teams. His comments are significant due to the fact that the match between United and Wolves was replayed after their previous clash ended in a goalless draw.

Twitter reacted to Gary Lineker's suggestions

Mate the FA cup replays are FOR the smaller clubs. Gives them a chance to make alot of money out of ticket sales against the bigger teams, basically helps them survive. Called the FA cup for a reason, its used to help all the teams in English football, especially the smaller ones — Tommy🔴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@UTD_Tommy11) January 15, 2020

I’ve been saying that for ages Gary! 👊🏻🔥 — Chris Clegg (@MUFC_CPC1985) January 15, 2020

Manchester United defeated Wolves in the FA Cup replay

The match with Wolves was goalless till the first half of the game. However, Juan Mata scored the only goal of the match, after he received a through ball from Anthony Martial in the 67th minute of the game. The victory means that United are through to the next round of the competition. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will next play against Premier League leaders Liverpool on Sunday, January 19, 2020.

Image credit - Gary Lineker Instagram