The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Gary Lineker Demands FA Cup Reforms As Manchester United Defeat Wolves In Replay Round

Football News

Former England football star Gary Lineker has called for reforms in the FA Cup as Manchester United defeated Wolves in the replay round of the competition.

Written By Minaam Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Gary Lineker

Manchester United defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers in the replay of the third round of FA Cup on January 15, 2020. Juan Mata scored for the Red Devils, marking United’s progress in the competition. However, Gary Lineker has now criticised the competition altogether.

Also Read | Bruno Fernandes bids farewell to Sporting CP fans as Manchester United deal looks imminent

Gary Lineker opposed replays in the FA Cup

Former England football star Gary Lineker has spoken against the FA Cup. Lineker took to Twitter to express his anguish at the competition. He stated that there should be no replays in the FA Cup, while limiting the game to 90 minutes only. He also opposed the idea of deciding the game through penalty shootouts.

Lineker said that reforms in the FA Cup would be beneficial for the smaller teams. His comments are significant due to the fact that the match between United and Wolves was replayed after their previous clash ended in a goalless draw.

Also Read | Manchester United anger Ashley Young by blocking Inter Milan move

Twitter reacted to Gary Lineker's suggestions

Also Read | Sir Alex Ferguson goes wrong in backing Phil Jones to become Manchester United's best ever

Manchester United defeated Wolves in the FA Cup replay

The match with Wolves was goalless till the first half of the game. However, Juan Mata scored the only goal of the match, after he received a through ball from Anthony Martial in the 67th minute of the game. The victory means that United are through to the next round of the competition. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will next play against Premier League leaders Liverpool on Sunday, January 19, 2020.

Also Read | Manchester United won't make panic buys, vows Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Image credit - Gary Lineker Instagram

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NGO PARI WRITES TO SMRITI IRANI
MNS' SARCASTIC JIBE ON SANJAY RAUT
TEJASHWI YADAV ACCUSES HOME MIN
8 OF 15 DROPPED AAP MLAS MEET BJP
LOVE AAJ KAL FIRST LOOK
AAP TAKES A DIG AT BJP-LED UP GOVT