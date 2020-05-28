Premier League Clubs Aim For June 20 Return, End Season By August 1: Reports

Following the return of Bundesliga and the La Liga, the English Premier League is also keen to make a return to live-action soon after halting the near end season due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Reports in English media have suggested that most Premier League clubs are keen on restarting the pending season by June 19-20 and complete it by August 1.

The 2019-20 season had been halted earlier on March 11 with the match between Manchester City and Arsenal being postponed. 92 matches are yet to be played from the season with top seated Liverpool needing just two wins to clinch the title. However, the relegation battle and the spots for European places remain wide open.

La Liga returns on June 8

Earlier, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez gave a nod to resume the La Liga. With the green light, the Spanish football league, which was halted due to the Coronavirus outbreak, is set to resume on June 8. The league had been suspended in March. Before La Liga, Germany's Bundesliga also resumed the league marking the return of football since the pandemic hit the globe.

"Spain has done what it should and now new horizons are opening for everyone," he said. "The time has come to recover many of the daily activities. From June 8 La Liga will return," said PM Sanchez.

La Liga president Javier Tebas expressed happiness at the Prime Minister's decision. Taking to Twitter, he said, "We are very happy with the decision, it is the result of the great work of clubs, players, coaches.

