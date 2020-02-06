Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Premier League Clubs Vote To Adopt A Change To The Summer Transfer Window Closing Date

Football News

At a shareholders' meeting on February 6, Premier Clubs voted and arrived at a decision to adopt a certain change to the Summer Transfer Window closing date

Written By Ruchit Rastogi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Premier League

At a shareholder's meeting on February 6, Premier Clubs voted and arrived at a decision to adopt a certain change to the Summer Transfer Window closing date for the upcoming 2020-21 season after the window was shortened this season.

Deadline date shifted back to August/early September

The decision will shift the deadline date back to the point of August/early September. This will lead to the closing date of the summer transfer window to be 17:00 BST(British standard time) on September 1 due to August 31, 2020, being a United Kingdom bank holiday.

According to the transfer system last year, the English clubs were barred from signing any new player from August 9 but could still lose out on their players till September 2.

Read: Scott McTominay: Fernandes And Ighalo Have Made First Good Impressions At United

The start of the 2020-21 Barclays Premier League season will be August 8, 2020, and other important dates for the season will be announced in due course.

Read: 'Jose Mourinho Is A Meme Lord': Scream Netizens As He Sprints To Referee To Complain

Read: Manchester United Hold Talks To Beef Up Ed Woodward's Security After Violent Protests

(with inputs from agencies)

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM MODI SLAMS OPPOSITION ON NPR
TEJASVI SURYA ON ANTI-CAA PROTESTER
SANJAY SINGH ON AAP-PFI LINKS
PM MODI HITS BACK AT RAHUL GANDHI
HYUNDAI UNVEILS CRETA 2020
JOFRA ARCHER RULED OUT OF IPL 2020