Premier League Clubs Vote To Adopt A Change To The Summer Transfer Window Closing Date

At a shareholder's meeting on February 6, Premier Clubs voted and arrived at a decision to adopt a certain change to the Summer Transfer Window closing date for the upcoming 2020-21 season after the window was shortened this season.

Deadline date shifted back to August/early September

The decision will shift the deadline date back to the point of August/early September. This will lead to the closing date of the summer transfer window to be 17:00 BST(British standard time) on September 1 due to August 31, 2020, being a United Kingdom bank holiday.

According to the transfer system last year, the English clubs were barred from signing any new player from August 9 but could still lose out on their players till September 2.

The start of the 2020-21 Barclays Premier League season will be August 8, 2020, and other important dates for the season will be announced in due course.

