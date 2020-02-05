Manchester United Hold Talks To Beef Up Ed Woodward's Security After Violent Protests

Premier League club Manchester United has reportedly held discussions on increasing Ed Woodward's security in the wake of violent protests against the club's executive vice-chairman. Woodward's home located in Cheshire was recently vandalised by 'frustrated' supporters who threw flares at his home and caused damage to his gates.

Ed Woodward's house attacked by disgruntled fans

Manchester United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward's house was reportedly attacked by a group of United supporters on January 28. The video made rounds on the internet which showed fans throwing flares at Ed Woodward's house in Cheshire. Fans were heard chanting threats against Woodward. However, Ed Woodward and his family were not at the house at the time of the incident.

After media broke out the news that United was struggling to get a deal for Bruno Fernandes over the line, some fans apparently were pushed over the edge. Omnisport reported that Manchester United released a statement to condemn the attackers. They said that there was “no excuse” for the “unwarranted” act. The club further stated that the club would work with the Greater Manchester Police to identify the trespassers.

Manchester United issued a statement, “Manchester United Football Club have tonight been made aware of the incident outside the home of one of our employees. "We know that the football world will unite behind us as we work with GMP to identify the perpetrators of this unwarranted attack."

"Anybody found guilty of a criminal offence or found to be trespassing on this property, will be banned for life by the club and may face prosecution. Fans expressing an opinion is one thing, criminal damage & intent to endanger life is another. There is simply no excuse for this," the statement added.

A well-planned PR stunt

However, one United fan started ranting on Twitter that the incident was more of a well-planned PR stunt. A Twitter user called Mike posted a set of tweets claiming that the attack on Ed Woodward's property was pre-planned by The Sun and the vice-president's PR team.

I've said stuff in seperate tweets but just to stick it all in a thread -



Pretty sure this bollocks is a PR stunt .



This picture is most definitely professionally taken one, and the only place it's used is The Sun and Talksport that's owned by The Sun



Hope this helps pic.twitter.com/LSbnuZ35xH — Mike (@MikeLUHGv3) January 29, 2020

Obviously it goes without saying that it's convenient that nobody was there, and his new PR bloke worked for The Sun for years.



But to add to that, he co-wrote articles with the journalist that had the yesterday "exclusive" when he worked at The Sun pic.twitter.com/Teo419P0Qk — Mike (@MikeLUHGv3) January 29, 2020

