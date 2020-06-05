Premier League Comes Up With Innovative Ways To Deal With Absence Of Fans

As the Premier League return edges close, efforts are being taken to ensure complete safety of the players. The remaining games will be played behind closed doors, which could make it seem awkward for Premier League fans as well as the players. However, the authorities have chalked out plans to ensure that the players have a packed-stadium experience despite the Premier League fans' absence.

Premier League return: Premier League fans to be displayed on screens

According to The Athletic, the Premier League has decided to show fans on the stadium's giant screens after teams score in an empty stadium. The report suggests that Premier League fans watching the games from their homes will be projected onto their team's ground at suitable moments in order to generate the feasible atmosphere for the players as well as the broadcast viewers. A similar concept was used in the Danish Super League wherein the fans were projected onto the stadium's giant screens.

The Premier League return will also see the stadium seats filled with club flags, with slogans roaring across the stadium on speakers. Crowd noises that were captured in the past games will be used to generate a packed-stadium atmosphere, particularly during goal celebrations. A recent meeting has also agreed to introduce substitution changes upon the Premier League return.

Premier League return: Premier League extra subs policy in place

According to the existing rules, a team is allowed to use three substitutes throughout the game. However, this number has now been increased to accommodate five substitutes in a game, keeping in view the hectic schedule and the target to finish off the remaining fixtures by July. The new change will also help in easing out injury concerns among the players due to fatigue. This rule, therefore, will see nine players on the bench, as opposed to seven earlier, leading to 20-man matchday squads.

Premier League fixtures leaked

Recently, the Premier League fixtures leaked reports gained momentum. According to the leaked fixtures, the first game will be played between Aston Villa and Sheffield United on June 17, which will be followed by an exciting clash between Manchester City and Arsenal. Manchester United will play Tottenham Hotspur on June 20 to headline the weekend. Elsewhere, Everton will host Liverpool the same weekend as Jurgen Klopp's men look to secure the Premier League title at the earliest.

