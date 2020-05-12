Schalke's Twitter Thread Goes Viral, Lists Reasons For Premier League Fans To Support Them

The Bundesliga is the first of Europe's top five leagues to resume action after the league was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. Bundesliga action returns on May 16 with Schalke taking on rivals Borussia Dortmund in the Revierderby at the Signal Iduna Park. With Premier League action set to resume later than the Bundesliga, an FC Schalke Twitter thread has asked all Premier League fans to help their cause with the Bundesliga return set to be behind closed doors.

FC Schalke Twitter thread: Schalke asks former players and their Premier League clubs to support them upon Bundesliga return

Schalke are gearing up for their Bundesliga return and have asked Premier League clubs to lend their support to the Royal Blues. The FC Schalke Twitter thread asked Premier League giants Chelsea and Brighton to join them because they share the same kit colour. On the other hand, Schalke asked Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Watford, Leicester and Liverpool to hop on their bandwagon, having seen a number of players move from Schalke to the aforementioned sides in England. Liverpool's Joel Matip, Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac and Mesut Ozil, Crystal Palace's Max Meyer, Everton's Jonjoe Kenny, Leicester's Christian Fuchs, Norwich's Teemu Pukki and Watford's Jurado have all played for Schalke in the Bundesliga and the Gelsenkirchen club asked their former players and their clubs to lend them support.

CALLING ALL @premierleague FANS 📢



We have a reason for fans of EVERY PL club to support FC Schalke 04 for the remainder of the Bundesliga season! 📝



THREAD 👇

FC Schalke Twitter thread: Schalke ask Tottenham, Man United, Man City to join their cause

In a bid to lure Newcastle United and Sheffield United supporters, Schalke drew similarities between their cities, while also asking Burnley to join them due to a coal mining history like The Clarets. The Royal Blues shared an image of a 'Hammer lighting' on their stadium to lure West Ham, while they told Aston Villa that Schalke is the only blue team they're supposed to like. For Tottenham the Twitter thread drew similarities to sides beating Borussia Dortmund, referring to Spurs' Champions League victory over Dortmund last season, while they also asked Bournemouth to support them because like The Cherries, Schalke also have a former player as their manager.

Schalke asked Southampton to support them upon the Bundesliga return because both teams have produced quality players from their academy, while they asked Wolves to join in as both teams are fighting for a place in Europe. The Royal Blues asked Man City to join them citing the fact that Pep Guardiola's men brushed them aside 7-0, while referring to Man United's rivalry with Liverpool, stating that the famous You'll Never Walk Alone chant was banned at the Veltins-Arena. The Twitter thread was appreciated by the Twitterati, and the Royal Blues can expect some of their Premier League counterparts to watch them in action as the Bundesliga returns on May 16.

