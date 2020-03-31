The Debate
Real Madrid Slap $900 Million Release Clause On Fede Valverde Amid Man United Interest

Football News

Real Madrid made their intentions clear regarding Federico Valverde by putting a $900 million release clause in his contract, fending off any potential suitors.

Written By Arnold Dsouza | Mumbai | Updated On:
Real Madrid

LaLiga giants Real Madrid have reportedly branded a Fede Valverde transfer 'impossible' after Premier League outfit Man United were showing a keen interest in his services. The 21-year-old Real Madrid midfielder has impressed for the Spanish side this term and the Fede Valverde release clause has a near-impossible sum put into his contract. Real Madrid have reportedly slapped a £448 million ($900 million) price tag on the Fede Valverde release clause amid interest from Man United.

Fede Valverde transfer news

With the transfer speculation around French midfielder Paul Pogba, Man United displayed a strong interest in a Fede Valverde transfer over the summer as a replacement for the World Cup winner. However, Real Madrid made it quite clear that a Fede Valverde transfer will not take place irrespective of the offer. In fact, the Fede Valverde release clause at Real Madrid underlines his importance to the club despite boasting the likes of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Casemiro, and Isco in midfield.

Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde release clause worth $900 million

Real Madrid have now highlighted the fact that a Fede Valverde transfer away from the Spanish capital is nowhere near possible. The Fede Valverde release clause at Real Madrid is reported to be around £448 million ($900 million) which means that his unlikely exit from the Santiago Bernabeu would fetch the club a world-record transfer fee. With two goals and four assists in LaLiga this season, the Real Madrid midfielder is held in high regard by the club especially by his manager Zinedine Zidane, who compared the youngster to Steven Gerrard.

Fede Valverde transfer news: Coronavirus in Spain

At the moment, LaLiga is suspended due to the outbreak of coronavirus in Spain. With over 7,700 deaths in the country, Spain is the second worst-hit nation in the world after Italy in terms of fatalities. 

First Published:
