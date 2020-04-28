Premier League Facing Pressure From UEFA As FA Hopes To Finish Season By End Of July

Premier League players have been training indoors ever since the 2019-20 season was suspended due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the UK. England has been one of the worst-affected countries by the coronavirus pandemic which has seen more than 21,000 citizens lose their lives due to the deadly virus. Government officials are working round the clock to help the Premier League season completion at least by the end of July.

Premier League season completion

UEFA wants Premier League return plan by May 25

CONFIRMED: UEFA wants Premier League and other European leagues to communicate planned restart of competitions by May 25. Same deadline for leagues to explain ending in ‘special circumstances’. #SSN #UEFA #COVID19 — Bryan Swanson (@skysports_bryan) April 28, 2020

Premier League return

English FA hopes to wrap up 2019-20 season by end of July

British publication The Sun reported that Premier League chiefs have now backed a July 31 deadline. UEFA officials have put pressure on the English FA regarding the Premier League season completion as well as on other major European leagues. European Leagues head Lars Christer Olsson had earlier said, "The ambition has been the end of July to finish domestic leagues, then we can try to play the final phase of European competitions in August. There will have to be some flexibility from UEFA." Serie A players will resume training in May while Bundesliga matches are also scheduled to start towards the end of next month. The NHS coronavirus update has given some sort of hope to league officials but the COVID-19 outbreak is yet to be brought under control.

NHS coronavirus update as of April 26, 2020

As of 9am 27 April, there have been 719,910 tests, with 37,024 tests on 26 April.



569,768 people have been tested of which 157,149 tested positive.



As of 5pm on 26 April, of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 21,092 have sadly died. pic.twitter.com/pZ73hu9GFJ — Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) April 27, 2020

