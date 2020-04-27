Mo Salah Works Out At Midnight To Stay Fit As Liverpool Hope For Premier League Return

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah proved his commitment towards the sport as he strives to be physically fit as soon as the Premier League returns. The Egyptian wide man has been working out in the comfort of his home to stay in perfect shape amid the coronavirus UK lockdown.

Mo Salah works out at midnight

Mo Salah posted a photo of himself working out at midnight. He is seen doing chin-ups using a pull-up bar at 2.40 am. Meanwhile, the Egyptian international has been fasting from dawn to dusk in the ongoing month of Ramadan Kareem.

Mo Salah workout: Dejan Lovren leaves a hilarious comment

Salah’s Liverpool teammate Dejan Lovren couldn’t hold back and left a hilarious comment on the post. His comment read, “So do you have photo sessions at home?” This wasn’t the first time that Mo Salah has posted about his workout routine. A few days back, the Liverpool forward posted multiple images on Instagram, in which he is seen working out in the gym.

Mo Salah celebrates Ramadan Kareem

Recently, Mo Salah also posted a series of photos in which he is seen preparing for the month of Ramadan Kareem. In one of the pictures, he is seen decorating his house with lanterns to mark the arrival of the holy month as wishes poured in for the Egyptian wishing him the blessings of Ramadan Kareem.

Premier League return on the cards

Full-time at Anfield and a 5-2 first leg lead 👌⚽️



Thanks for joining us to relive an incredible game of football 🙌 pic.twitter.com/rwS9M0HEYA — Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) April 24, 2020

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, various suggestions have emerged to mark a Premier League return. According to recent reports, the teams could return to training by mid-May, while the games could be played behind closed doors from Jue 8. Premier League officials reportedly aim to conclude the season before the month of July.

