Premier League Return Inches Closer As Tottenham And Arsenal Reopen Training Centres

Rumours of a Premier League return have been on the cards as the coronavirus crisis in the UK appears to be easing. Further reports of the Tottenham training and Arsenal training hinted that the Premier League return might not be too far away. Due to concerns of another outbreak of coronavirus, a Premier League meeting is reportedly set to be held by top chiefs this week in order to possibly outline the guidelines arching over a potential Premier League return.

Premier League return imminent? Tottenham training centre reopens

The Tottenham training ground will be open for members of the first-team squad from April 28 onwards. A statement issued by the North London club confirmed that the Tottenham training ground will be open to use for players to return to full fitness. The Tottenham training update comes only a day after reports of the Arsenal training centre partially reopening for the potential resumption of the English top flight. Here is the Tottenham training update amid speculation of a Premier League return.

Premier League return imminent? Arsenal training centre reopened on Monday

According to reports from Metro, an Arsenal training session was held on Monday for a majority of the first-team squad. Gunners stars Alexandre Lacazette, David Luiz and Granit Xhaka were spotted arriving at the Arsenal training facility at London Colney. However, the Arsenal and Tottenham training sessions are taking place under strict guidelines.

Each player is expected to arrive separately at the training ground dressed in training wear while maintaining social distancing. Upon conclusion of the training sessions, players must leave the vicinity immediately and keep a safe distance from each other. These rules are expected to be followed on a day-to-day basis until the health administration deems conditions safe to be paired in groups.

Coronavirus in UK: Premier League meeting to confirm resumption of football?

The Premier League return has been under jeopardy due to the outbreak of coronavirus in UK. However, chiefs in the English top flight have expressed their desire for the completion of the current Premier League season. On Friday, a Premier League meeting will be held on a conference call with the 20 clubs in the top flight to possibly determine a Premier League return date. In the meantime Liverpool players and staff have kept busy with constant yoga sessions to remain in shape, eagerly anticipating the Premier League return. There have been reports that unlike Tottenham and Arsenal, Liverpool will not open the doors to their training facility, Melwood, until the government lifts the lockdown.

We check in with the Reds before another online squad yoga session - big smiles, longer hair and the lads have some questions for @trentaa98... 😄#StayAtHome pic.twitter.com/30MZYsxQiM — Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) April 27, 2020

