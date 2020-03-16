The Debate
Premier League Hall Of Fame Event Cancelled Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

Football News

As a direct consequence on the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak, the inaugural Premier League Hall of Fame event has been cancelled until further notice.

Premier League

The English Premier League has been suspended until April 3, 2020. Liverpool remain two wins away from the Premier League title but will be made to wait to get their hands on the coveted trophy. Fans and players are uncertain as to what will happen in the coming weeks with respect to football in England as the number of positive Coronavirus cases continue to rapidly rise across Europe. The Premier League Hall of Fame event which was scheduled to take place on Thursday in London has also been postponed as a result.

Premier League Hall of Fame 

Premier League Hall of Fame suspended due to Coronavirus outbreak

The English Football Association (FA) were set to announce their first two inductions into the Premier League Hall of Fame this week. However, that ceremony has been postponed until further notice due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak across Europe. In February, league officials revealed that it would begin honouring stars of the competition’s 28-year history in a US-style Hall of Fame process with two new inductees each year. But, reports in the Daily Mail claim that Thursday’s event in London has now been cancelled as a result of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Arsenal legend Thierry Henry and Newcastle striker Alan Shearer were thought to be firm favourites to be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame this week.

Premier League suspended until further notice

