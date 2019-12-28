Wolves' Brutal Reply To Manchester City's Premature Tweet Takes The Internet By Storm

Manchester City's Twitter account decided to quote Rudyard Kipling when Raheem Sterling fired Pep Guardiola's side into the lead at the Molineux Stadium on Friday night. That tweet, however, came back to haunt Manchester City later in the game. With City leading by two goals all the way till the 54-minute mark, Man City were well on their way to take 3 points from the game. Wolves, however, mounted a stunning comeback in the second half of the game to complete a domestic double over the reigning Premier League champions. It was perhaps fitting then, that Wolves decided to reply to Man City's aforementioned tweet with an emoji of an exploding head.

Also Read | Leicester Vs Liverpool Highlights: Jurgen Klopp's Reds Hunt Down Foxes 4-0 In Their Den

Wolves rub salt on Manchester City's wounds on Twitter

Adama Traore was the man of the hour when Wolves visited the Etihad earlier this season. The former Middlesbrough winger turned the tide for Wolves again with a goal and an assist against Manchester City at the Molineux. Wolves were also helped by the red card handed to Man City goalkeeper Ederson early in the game for a foul on Diogo Jota. Raul Jimenez got the Wolves level on 82 minutes before Matt Doherty settled the contest with a late winner.

Also Read | Pep Guardiola Says It's "not Realistic To Think About The Title Race" After Wolves Loss

Also Read | Rodgers Says, 'It Will Be Nearly Impossible To Stop Liverpool After 4-0 Thrashing'

The loss against Wolves left Manchester City stranded on third in the Premier League. With a win at the Molineux, Pep Guardiola's side could have leapfrogged Leicester City into second place. However, the defeat leaves them 14 points behind league leaders Liverpool. Liverpool also have a game in hand, which is scheduled to be played towards the end of January.

Interestingly, if Manchester City win every Premier League game between now and the end of the season, City will end up with 95 points, two points fewer than Liverpool managed last season. On the other hand, Liverpool can now lose as many Premier League games as they have in the last 26 months (four) and still come out on top. Another interesting statistic to emerge from Wolves' win over Manchester City is that Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo became just the second manager to complete a league double over a Pep Guardiola side. The only other manager to achieve the feat is Antonio Conte with Chelsea in the 2016-17 season.

Also Read | Arsenal Legend Thierry Henry Backs Liverpool To Pull Off An 'Invincibles' Act