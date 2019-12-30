Steven Gerrard Erupts In Celebration After Rangers' First Win In 9 Years At Celtic Park

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp both signed contract extensions all the way till 2024. It was only fitting, then, that on the back of Liverpool securing the Club World Cup, Rangers won their first game at Celtic Park in nine years. Steven Gerrard's side were all over league leaders Celtic, courtesy of goals from former Liverpool winger Ryan Kent and Nikola Katic. Naturally, Rangers manager Steven Gerrard was pumped with the win.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard celebrates win over Celtic in wild fashion

Hugs, fist pumps, leaps of joy and team huddles were all on show as Steven Gerrard and his Rangers side celebrated the club's first away win over Celtic in nine years in fitting fashion. In an interview with Sky Sports, Steven Gerrard offered some insight into his passionate celebration after the win in the Old Firm derby. "You bring the camera to me, to my face, I've just won and I'm emotional so I'm going to enjoy it," the Liverpool legend said after the historic win over Celtic.

Big win for @RangersFC and Steven Gerrard in the Old Firm derby. Think he’s quite pleased. pic.twitter.com/iQLWH3npib — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 29, 2019

👊 Current Mood pic.twitter.com/TXjqE3rN8N — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) December 29, 2019

Steven Gerrard continued by saying that while he did urge his Rangers side to enjoy the moment, he also warned his side against complacency. The win over Celtic means that Rangers are now just two points behind Celtic on the Scottish Premiership table. However, Steven Gerrard's side still have a game in hand, which could spell trouble for Celtic. Rangers now end the calendar year on a high as they look to secure their first league title since the 2010-11 season.

