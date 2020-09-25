Premier League Matchday 3 Fixtures, Schedule With Liverpool Vs Arsenal The Headliner

The first two rounds of Premier League fixtures haven’t disappointed fans, with some exciting football being played between the top-flight teams. Liverpool and Arsenal have set the early marker while Leeds United have given a good account of themselves in the first two matches of the Premier League schedule. With Premier League Matchday 3 fixtures set to begin soon, here’s a look at the most exciting matches from this weekend’s Premier League schedule.

Premier League Matchday 3: Points table update

Five teams currently hold a perfect record in the league, with the teams winning both matches in their Premier League schedule. Leicester City currently sit top, where they are joined by Everton, Arsenal and Liverpool in the top four. With four clubs having played just a single fixture till now, the Premier League standings are yet to take shape. However, Fulham, Southampton and West Brom have failed to win any of their two Premier League fixtures, which has put them in the relegation zone.

Squad update from CW 📝



John Egan (suspension) and Lys Mousset (injury) are ruled out.



“Everyone else is available.” pic.twitter.com/ntugRgonNT — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) September 25, 2020

Premier League fixtures: Matches to look out for on Premier League Matchday 3

Man City vs Leicester City and Liverpool vs Arsenal stand out in this week’s Premier League schedule. Both Liverpool and Arsenal have a 100% record and it will be interesting to see which team comes out on top. Mikel Arteta got the better of Jurgen Klopp towards the tail end of last season and prevailed over the Premier League champions in the Community Shield as well. Over in Manchester, Pep Guardiola has a few injury concerns heading into the clash with the Foxes, though Brendan Rodgers has his fair share as well.

💬 SD will consider adding Dale Stephens to the squad for Saturday, but Jay Rodriguez looks like missing out with an ankle injury. pic.twitter.com/0VEtx6AfV4 — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) September 25, 2020

Other interesting Premier League fixtures include Manchester United’s visit to take on Brighton & Hove Albion, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men under fire after their 3-1 loss against Crystal Palace last time out. Another interesting clash part of this week’s Premier League fixtures includes the Crystal Palace vs Everton game, with both sides exceeding expectations in the early part of the season. The Premier League fixtures are split over multiple days, with the majority of the games taking place on Sunday.

Premier League fixtures and India timings

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United – September 26, 5:00 pm

Crystal Palace vs Everton – September 26, 7:30 pm

West Brom vs Chelsea – September 26, 10:00 pm

Burnley vs Southampton – September 27, 12:30 am

Sheffield United vs Leeds United – September 27, 4:30 pm

Tottenham vs Newcastle United – September 27, 6:30 pm

Manchester City vs Leicester City – September 27, 9:00 pm

West Ham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers – September 27, 11:30 pm

Fulham vs Aston Villa– September 28, 10:15 pm

Liverpool vs Arsenal – September 29, 12:30 am

How to watch Premier Matchday 3 live in India?

The live telecast of the Premier League fixtures will be available on the Star Sports Network. Fans can also watch the live stream of the Premier League fixtures on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV. Live scores and highlights of Premier League Matchday 3 will be available on the official Premier League social media accounts and that of the respective teams as well.

Image Credits: Liverpool Instagram, Leicester City Instagram