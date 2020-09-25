Man United Transfer News: Ajax's Tagliafico Back-up Option If Alex Telles Deal Collapses

Porto full-back Alex Telles has been heavily linked with Manchester United in recent weeks. Reports covering the Alex Telles to Man United rumours revealed that the defender has already agreed personal terms with the club, with only a transfer fee left to be agreed between the two sides. However, the latest round of Man United transfer news suggests that if the Alex Telles to Man United deal collapses, the Red Devils will shift their attention to Ajax's Nicolas Tagliafico.

Also Read: Man United Transfer News: Sancho Transfer Saga To Drag On Until Last Day Of The Window

Football transfer news live: Alex Telles transfer update

Man United transfer news mentions that the Red Devils are set to bring in Alex Telles from Porto, with the left-back now pushing for a move. While Porto and Man United are yet to agree on a transfer fee for the Alex Telles to Man United deal, the player has informed Porto about his decision to leave the club. While giving an update on the Telles to Man United deal, reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano reiterated the same.

Talks continue between Manchester United and Porto for Alex Telles. Player side still convinced that an agreement between Porto and #MUFC can be reached around €25m. Negotiations on. There’s also another option on the list as LB for Man Utd if Telles deal will collapse. 🛑 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 24, 2020

Also Read: Man United Transfer News: Alex Telles AGREES To 5-year-deal, Set To Challenge Luke Shaw

The journalist tweeted that the player is confident an agreement between the two clubs can be reached over the transfer fee, with a figure of around £22.8 million mooted. Alex Telles currently has one year left remaining on his current deal, with the defender free to negotiate a pre-contract from January. The £22.8 million figure reported by Romano is also lower than the player’s release clause, which stands at £36.7 million according to media reports.

Also Read: Man United Transfer News: RB Leipzig’s Upamecano Open To £60m Switch To Old Trafford

Tagliafico transfer and alternative to Alex Telles transfer

However, while providing the Man United transfer news, Fabrizio Romano also tweeted that the Red Devils have a backup option in case the Alex Telles transfer collapses. While the journalist didn’t offer a name, several other reports covering Man United transfer news have suggested that Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico could be an option for the club. The 28-year-old left-back has been linked with a move to the Premier League in the past, with the defender attracting interest from clubs like Chelsea and Leicester City.

📝 | #MUFC have been keeping tabs on Nicolas Tagliafico as a back-up option in case they cannot secure the signing of Alex Telles from Porto. Tagliafico has been told he can leave Ajax this summer for £23m [@johncrossmirror] pic.twitter.com/E0AoqgAlpE — UtdXclusive🔴 (@UtdXclusive) September 23, 2020

Also Read: Man United Transfer News: Gareth Bale's Wages And Poor Injury Record Put Off MUFC Board

Reports providing information on the Tagliafico transfer suggest that Manchester United consider the defender as a viable alternative in case the Alex Telles transfer collapses. The club is looking to bring in competition for Luke Shaw, and with SunSport mentioning that the Argentine full-back is free to leave the club for £23 million, a Tagliafico transfer could be on the cards if the Alex Telles to Man United deal fails.

Image Credits: Alex Telles Instagram, Nicolas Tagliafico Instagram