Premier League Matchday 4 Results, Highlights As Liverpool, Man United Suffer Humiliation

Premier League’s Matchday 4 was a weekend full of surprises and upsets, as it threw up results hardly anyone could have predicted. The last matchday before transfer deadline day, the set of fixtures also provided clubs with a chance to take stock and decide their transfer strategy for the new season. Here is a look at the Premier League highlights from Matchday 4 and the Premier League results round-up.

Man United vs Tottenham highlights reel

In one of the most shocking results in recent times, Manchester United lost 6-1 at home to Tottenham. The Red Devils began the game on top, winning a penalty in the first minute which was duly converted by Bruno Fernandes. However, as the Man United vs Tottenham highlights reel showed, it all went downhill thereon.

Jose Mourinho’s men took advantage of some shambolic Man United defending to run riot, as they scored six past their Premier League rivals. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s misery was further compounded after Anthony Martial was sent off in the first half, with the manager calling the game the worst day of his Man United career.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool highlights and recap

While the Man United vs Tottenham game was surprising to viewers, it was the Aston Villa vs Liverpool game which threw up the biggest shock. Aston Villa thoroughly outplayed the defending champions at home, as they defeated Liverpool 7-2. A first-half Ollie Watkins hat-trick and a superb all-round performance from Jack Grealish meant that Liverpool became the first reigning English top-flight champions to ship seven goals since Arsenal in 1953.

Premier League results summary

Apart from the two games, several other Premier League results threw up interesting outcomes as well with a total of 41 goals scored over the weekend. Everton continued their great start to the season as they maintained their 100% record, while high-flying Leicester City were humbled by West Ham at home. Top four contenders Chelsea and Arsenal returned to winning ways after dropping points last week. Here is the week’s Premier League results summary.

Chelsea 4–0 Crystal Palace

Everton 4–2 Brighton & Hove Albion

Leeds United 1-1 Manchester City

Newcastle United 3-1 Burnley

Southampton 2-0 West Brom

Leicester City 0-3 West Ham

Arsenal 2-1 Sheffield United

Wolves 1-0 Fulham

Manchester United 1-6 Tottenham

Aston Villa 7-2 Liverpool

Premier League highlights: How the table looks after MD 4 Premier League results

Truly the weirdest premier league table I've ever seen. I Stan this top 4 pic.twitter.com/edGeHT6pGN — b (@__b__b_bb) October 4, 2020

The latest round of Premier League results has shaken up the league standings, with Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton the unlikely table toppers. The top four is rounded out by Aston Villa, Leicester City and Arsenal, while Man United find themselves in 16th place after a poor start to the season. Burnley, Sheffield United and Premier League new boys Fulham find themselves in the bottom three, with the clubs yet to pick up a point this season.

Image Credits: Premier League Twitter