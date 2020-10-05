Man United Fans Ask If 'Cavani Can Play Centre-back' After Maguire's Defensive Horror Show

Multiple reports covering Man United transfer news have confirmed the impending arrival of star forward Edinson Cavani. The Uruguayan is set to become the club’s second signing of the summer, in what has been a tough window for Manchester United. However, after the club’s heavy loss to Tottenham in the Premier League, while referring to the Cavani transfer cheekily Man United fans suggested the striker should help the side out defensively, rather than up front.

Maguire called out for poor performance in Man United vs Tottenham game

Several Man United players had an evening to forget in the Man United vs Tottenham game, with players being called out publicly for their poor performances. However, the majority of the Man United fans were critical of Harry Maguire, with the defender at the centre of a bizarre error that led to the first Tottenham goal. Harry Maguire was called out for his shocking defensive performance during Man United vs Tottenham, with the England defender failing to head the ball clear effectively for the first goal.

In a bizarre incident, the Harry Maguire highlights reel for the game also showed the Englishman pulling his teammate Luke Shaw to the ground while trying to defend, which allowed Tottenham to score the equaliser through Tanguy Ndombele

Fans react to Cavani transfer and Man United vs Tottenham game

lets hope cavani can defend better than maguire and bailly combined 🤭🤭🤭 — ä💤 (@azhahahaha) October 4, 2020

How exactly will Sancho and Cavani help defend ? — 🏳️‍🌈Zorah 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Lizunitedkana) October 4, 2020

With the game ending in a 6-1 loss at home for Man United, fans called out the club for ignoring the side’s defensive needs when it comes to transfers. Multiple reports covering Man United transfer news have linked the club to several attacking options like Jadon Sancho and Ousmane Dembele. With the Cavani transfer all but confirmed, fans trolled the club for failing to bring in a player who can shore up the side defensively. While Man United would have hoped that the club’s fans would be excited by the Cavani transfer, many took to Twitter to express their displeasure at the lack of defensive reinforcements.

Man Utd signing Cavani whilst they have Luke Shaw, Maguire and Lindelof as their first choice defenders. pic.twitter.com/u51bS3EbXY — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) October 4, 2020

Several fans pointed out Man United’s defensive record this season, which has seen them concede 11 goals in their first three league games for just the second time in the club's history. Referring to the Cavani transfer, Man United fans cheekily asked whether the 33-year-old striker can replace Harry Maguire at centre-back. Fans also criticized the club for prioritizing the Cavani transfer instead of defenders, with many pointing out that the Alex Telles transfer is yet to be completed.

Image Credits: Harry Maguire Instagram