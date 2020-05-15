Premier League Return: Players Concerned Over Treatment Amid 15-minute Therapy Time Limit

Premier League players have raised concerns that the new social distancing norms introduced in Phase 1 of the training module might lead to lack of treatment from the medical staff. Efforts are being undertaken to ensure an early Premier league return with Project Restart in place.

Premier League return: Premier League players raise fitness concerns

👏 Thank you to all the health and social care workers across the world helping fight coronavirus 👏#WeAreOneTeam | #ClapForCarers pic.twitter.com/h4CFO19G3u — Premier League (@premierleague) May 14, 2020

Premier League captains, including the likes of Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson, Manchester United’s Harry Maguire, Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta, West Ham’s Mark Noble and Watford’s Troy Denney, had a video conference on Wednesday. The meeting discussed the issues that Premier League players might face as the competition resumes next month.

Premier League return: Premier League players worried with lack of time

According to a report by The Telegraph, the new social distancing norms will allow only 15 minutes of essential recovery therapies after training ends, before Premier League players head back home. Players have also flagged concerns on the impact that a lack of treatment may have on their physical fitness.

The Premier League is set to resume from June 12. The players might be left with a mere 11 days to get back match-ready after spending the past couple of months in quarantine away from the field. On the other hand, the Premier League players that might return to training after recovering from an injury may find it difficult to cope with the high-intensity training and are highly injury-prone.

Premier League return: Jose Mourinho wants competition resumption

Despite the concerns, Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho is eager for a Premier League return. He claimed that he hasn’t asked for any further delay in resuming the competition. He wants to return to training with his squad, citing the fact that the Bundesliga is set to resume this weekend, i.e. May 16.

Premier League return: Coronavirus deaths in UK

As the Premier League players raise their concerns with the relevant authorities, let us look at the coronavirus figures in the country. According to Worldometers.info, approximately 233,000 people tested positive for coronavirus. The number of coronavirus deaths in UK has touched the 33,000-mark, which is a worrying sign.