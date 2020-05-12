Premier League Return In Doubt As Stars Likely To Block Move For Training From May 18

The Premier League Project Restart faced another drawback over a potential Premier League return as top tier stars are unwilling to return to training from May 18. Reports claim that the Premier League stars are concerned about the health and safety issues over a potential Premier League return next month. The players will reportedly inform their respective clubs on their apprehensive feelings pertaining to Premier League Project Restart amid the coronavirus UK situation.

Premier League return: Premier League Project Restart

The UK Government has set up a plan termed as 'Premier League Project Restart', which could see the Premier League return to action by June. The Premier League return relies heavily on the votes of players after they will be advised on some basic health and safety protocols by their clubs. However, stars have expressed their issues over returning to training by next week. The Premier League players are reportedly concerned that the Premier League Project Restart is not completely protecting the footballers from the risk of contracting the deadly disease.

Premier League return: Premier League Project Restart in jeopardy?

According to a report from Daily Mail, Premier League stars will inform their clubs on the issues of the Premier League return over the next 48 hours. With the coronavirus UK crisis not completely dealt with by the Government, the players feel they are being used as 'sacrificial lambs' to boost the economy. It is reported that the Premier League stars will use the conference call to convey the dangers of football being rushed into resumption.

A number of top players including Sergio Aguero, Danny Rose and Manuel Lanzini have spoken out on the dangers and fear of football resuming in June. The report also states that some players have voiced their fears on the club's Whatsapp groups. During the discussions with their respective clubs, the players are expected to inform their clubs the reasons for not turning up in training from Monday onwards.

Coronavirus UK Premier League return date

The UK Government has greenlit June 1 as the potential Premier League return date. However, with players resisting a return to training, then it seems unlikely that football will resume at the start of June. According to Worldometer, the Coronavirus UK crisis has already claimed the lives of 32,065 people so far.

