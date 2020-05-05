Premier League players Face Family Pressure Over Potential Resumption Of Season

Amid reports of a potential Premier League return, the Premier League foreign players have reportedly expressed their concerns over 'Project Restart'. Due to a number of financial repercussions amid the coronavirus lockdown, the potential Premier League return has been identified as a possible solution to by the UK Government to resume business activity in the country. However, some of the Premier League foreign players that have returned to their respective natives expressed health and safety concerns despite speculation about the completion of the Premier League remaining fixtures.

Premier League return: Premier League foreign players concerned

Last week, the 20 teams in England's top division held a meeting to discuss medical protocols for the possible Premier League return. The two-hour-long meeting revolved around the constant testing of the Premier League players in order to ensure the COVID-19 plague does not lead to another outbreak. Although there are still concerns around the completion of the 92 Premier League remaining fixtures, the chiefs of the top flight are eager to resume football to mitigate the financial damage caused by the unprecedented crisis.

The Premier League foreign players that have left the country to spend time with their families are still concerned over the rushed decision of the Premier League return. According to reports from The Sun, the Premier League foreign players are being pressured by their families not to return to the UK. Premier League stars could also cite an injury to make themselves unavailable for the Premier League remaining fixtures. Man City star forward Sergio Aguero recently broke his silence last week when he explained to Sky Sports that players were 'scared' of returning to action with the Premier League return nearing.

Premier League cannot rush back. Sensible for clubs to plan, understandable for them to want to complete season, but only when scientists and medical experts decree it safe. Project Restart is fraught with danger, far bigger priorities elsewhere. Football is not a special case. — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) April 28, 2020

Premier League return: Project Restart

The Premier League has been suspended since early March with Jurgen Klopp's Reds 25 points clear at the summit of the table with only nine Premier League remaining fixtures in the campaign. Liverpool need only six points to be confirmed as champions of England. With 'Project Restart', the UK Government is trying to resume football action for fans under lockdown. The plan would be to conclude the 2019-20 football season by the end of July over a gruelling six-week period of football festivities.

