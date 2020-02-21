Premier League Matchday 27 Preview: Chelsea Vs Tottenham Holds Champions League Key

Premier League action will resume this weekend as the race for the Champions League spots hots up. League leaders Liverpool will look for win No. 26 as they look to continue their red-hot form in the Premier League. The key fixture, however, will be the Chelsea vs Tottenham game this weekend. Chelsea are fresh off a loss to Manchester United, which continued their dismal run of form at home. Tottenham muscled a 3-2 win against Aston Villa, which came at the expense of an injury to Heung-min Son. Three points at Stamford Bridge, therefore, will mean that Jose Mourinho's men move into the top four.

Premier League fixtures: Chelsea vs Tottenham holds Champions League key

Goals from Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire ensured that Chelsea were condemned to their ninth defeat in the Premier League, which also cut the gap between the teams chasing the fourth spot. With just one win in their last five Premier League games, there is much at stake for Frank Lampard's men in the Chelsea vs Tottenham game as the Blues legend looks to secure Champions League football in his first season as manager of the club.

Premier League fixtures: Leicester vs Man City

With the Man City ban looming over the blue half of Manchester, Pep Guardiola and Manchester City will travel to the King Power Stadium to face second-placed Leicester City. The Premier League title may be out of reach for both sides in this fixture, but the Foxes can cut the gap between second and third place to one point with a win against Manchester City. It will also be familiar territory for Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez, who turned 29 this month. Mahrez was a key part of the Leicester City squad that defied the 500/1 odds to win the Premier League title in 2016.

Premier League fixtures: Liverpool vs Watford

Runaway EPL leaders Liverpool are still nursing the scrapes of the 1-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano - the location of their last major title. On Matchday 27, Liverpool host a second-bottom Watford side as they look to get over the Champions League defeat. Liverpool will be chasing win No. 26, but will also have the opportunity to go 44 Premier League games unbeaten, which would bring them closer to Arsenal's record of 49.

