Premier League: Frank Lampard Faces Off Against Former Boss Jose Mourinho

Liverpool and West Ham United will be the only teams missing in action this weekend in the Premier League. The likes of Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal will make up for the league leaders' absence this weekend. As Manchester City gear up to play hosts to second-placed Leicester City, here is a look at the Matchday 18 fixtures of the Premier League.

Premier League: Manchester City look to stay in the hunt ahead of Foxes' visit

Five years ago, Brendan Rodgers agonisingly missed out on the Premier League title to Manchester City despite his Liverpool side scoring 101 goals in the Premier League. While the now-Leicester City manager may not have the same amount of firepower as that season, the likes of Jamie Vardy and James Maddison have stepped up for the Foxes this season. After a minor blip in the draw against relegation battlers Norwich City, Leicester City will look to bounce back against the reigning Premier League champions this weekend. A loss for Manchester City could effectively rule Pep Guardiola's side out of the title race.

Premier League: Frank Lampard pitted against former boss Jose Mourinho

There could be no better venue for Jose Mourinho to face his former side than at Tottenham's swanky new stadium. Since taking over as manager of Tottenham, Jose Mourinho has led the Lilywhites to the top half of the Premier League table. Spurs are now fifth in the Premier League. Chelsea are three points ahead of Tottenham heading into the game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The back-to-back defeats in the Premier League could worry Chelsea manager Frank Lampard.

Premier League: Everton vs Arsenal

Everton and Arsenal may be separated by just four points in the league, but the managerial situation at both clubs is strikingly similar. Duncan Ferguson and Freddie Ljungberg are the interim managers at their respective clubs after the sackings of Marco Silva and Unai Emery. Carlo Ancelotti and Mikel Arteta have been the frontrunners for the vacant managerial posts at Everton and Arsenal. However, in a club statement ahead of the game at Goodison Park, Everton confirmed that Duncan Ferguson will take charge of the Toffees this weekend.

