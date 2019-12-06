Premier League Matchday 16 Preview: All Eyes On Manchester Derby

The last few weeks have seen five Premier League managers sacked - Javi Gracia, Mauricio Pochettino, Unai Emery, Quique Sanchez Flores and more recently, Marco Silva. The likes of West Ham's Manuel Pellegrini and Southampton's Ralph Hasenhuttl will be sweating about their futures on Premier League Matchday 16. Here is our Premier League preview of the key fixtures on Matchday 16.

Premier League Preview: Manchester Derby

The Manchester derby is arguably one of the most awaited clashes of the Premier League season. With Manchester City already 11 points behind runaway league leaders Liverpool, Pep Guardiola will have to ensure that the Cityzens come out trumps in the Manchester derby if they are to push Liverpool all the way for the title this season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will be buoyed by the victory over Jose Mourinho's Tottenham in their mid-week Premier League fixture. The win sees the Red Devils sit sixth on the Premier League table, 11 points behind Manchester City. The last Manchester derby ended in Man City's favour in April 2019, with Bernardo Silva and Leroy Sane on the scoresheet for a 2-0 win at Old Trafford.

Also Read | Marcus Rashford's Brother Trolls Jose Mourinho After Spurs Lose To Manchester United

Premier League Preview: Everton vs Chelsea

One side is fresh off a managerial sacking. Another side with a manager who has hit the ground running this season. The Everton vs Chelsea game could not be more paradoxically poised. Since June 2016, Everton have spent around £195 million, whereas their Merseyside rivals Liverpool have a net spend of just £68 million in the same period. However, after a 5-2 loss in the Merseyside derby against Liverpool, Everton now find themselves in the relegation zone. Chelsea, on the other hand, are currently fourth on the Premier League table with 29 points. It will be interesting to see how Everton's temporary manager Duncan Ferguson goes about effecting a change in Everton's fortunes after Marco Silva's sacking. The Toffees will certainly not find it easy against a Chelsea side that has scored 30 goals in the Premier League so far.

Also Read | Jurgen Klopp Has Become The Second Quickest Manager To Reach 100 Premier League Victories

Premier League Preview: Bournemouth vs Liverpool

Simply put, Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are flying this season. The Reds have repeatedly shown their ability to dig out wins despite having trouble keeping clean sheets. The likes of Naby Keita, Xherdan Shaqiri and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will be pushing for a start against Bournemouth. Meanwhile, first-choice goalkeeper Alisson is back from suspension after receiving a red card in a moment of madness in the 2-1 win against Brighton last weekend. A win against Bournemouth will see Liverpool extend their longest unbeaten run in top-flight history, a record that currently stands at 32 games.

Also Read | Peter Crouch Taunts Mohamed Salah, Calls Him 'selfish' For Golden Boot Aspirations

Premier League points table update

There have been little to no changes in the top four of the Premier League. Liverpool continue their run at the top of the table. Leicester City are second, followed by reigning champions Manchester City and Chelsea. Wolves have moved to fifth, while Sheffield United slip down to ninth after their 2-0 loss to Newcastle United.