Jurgen Klopp Has Become The Second Quickest Manager To Reach 100 Premier League Victories

Liverpool defeated Everton in the Merseyside derby on December 4, 2019 in the Premier League with a 5-2 scoreline. Jurgen Klopp’s side now have an eight-point lead over second-placed Leicester City. While Premier League champions Manchester City are placed third in the table, 11 points adrift league leaders Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp is the fastest Liverpool manager to reach 100 Premier League victories

The victory against Everton marked a new record for manager Jurgen Klopp. This win was Klopp’s 100th league victory with Liverpool. He has achieved this feat faster than any Liverpool manager in the club’s history. Klopp has 100 victories in 159 games, overtaking Kenny Dalglish who achieved this feat in 167 games.

Jurgen Klopp is the second quickest manager to reach 100 victories in the Premier League

Jurgen Klopp also registered another record to his name after the most recent victory. He became the second quickest manager to 100 victories in the Premier League. The fastest manager to 100 victories is Jose Mourinho, who achieved the feat in just 142 games. Mourinho recently returned to the Premier League with a managerial stint with Tottenham Hotspur. Legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson is third in the list. He reached the 100-victory milestone in 162 Premier League games. The fourth name in the list is that of former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger who managed 100 victories in 179 games.

Liverpool will play against FC Bournemouth on December 7, 2019

Jurgen Klopp has enjoyed great success with Liverpool after winning the UEFA Champions League last season. Liverpool are now leading in the Premier League. Liverpool cruised past Everton with ease in the Premier League. Divock Origi starred for the Reds, scoring twice against the opponents. Xherdan Shaqiri, Sadio Mane and Georginio Wijnaldum also scored for the side to ensure Liverpool’s lead in the Premier League. Liverpool will play against FC Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday, December 7, 2019.

