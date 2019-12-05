Marcus Rashford's Brother Trolls Jose Mourinho After Spurs Lose To Manchester United

A lot was made of Jose Mourinho’s return to Old Trafford in the opposite dugout. Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur entered into Manchester United vs Tottenham fixture on the back of some impressive form, registering three consecutive wins in all competitions. However, Marcus Rashford played his part in ensuring that Jose Mourinho’s return to Old Trafford was an unsuccessful one. The England international scored a brace during United’s 2-1 win over Tottenham.

Jose Mourinho cut a disappointed figure on the touchline as Marcus Rashford registered a two-goal display against Tottenham. However, that wasn’t what interested Marcus Rashford’s brother Dwaine Maynard. Mainard chose to upload a picture on his Instagram profile from Mourinho’s time at Manchester United. On closer inspection, the scoreboard reads 0-0 from a game against Young Boys in the Champions League last season. The picture shows Jose Mourinho crossing his arms and shaking his head in disbelief after Marcus Rashford tried to chip (unsuccessfully) the Young Boys goalkeeper to open the scoring for the Red Devils. While Mourinho did defend his reaction to Rashford’s miss after that game, it clearly wasn’t enough for Marcus Rashford’s brother, Dwaine Mainard.

Manchester United come out on top against Mourinho’s Spurs

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer showed that he has a trick up his sleeve when facing the ‘Top Six’ of the Premier League once again during the win against Tottenham Hotspur. Manchester United have a decent record against the ‘Top Six’ this season, with two wins and three draws so far against the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool, Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur. Rashford’s first goal was a powerfully struck effort at Tottenham goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga’s first post, whereas his second was a penalty that resulted from Moussa Sissoko’s challenge inside the box. While Dele Alli did score an impressive consolation goal, the brace from Marcus Rashford was enough to see United through to victory.

Doubters just spur me on 🤷🏾‍♂️



A proper Old Trafford night and a great 3 points 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/58eroLbcJm — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) December 4, 2019

United’s next game will see them make the trip to the Etihad Stadium as they get ready to face the reigning Premier League champions, Manchester City. Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham, on the other hand, will be at home to Burnley as they look to bounce back from the loss against Manchester United. Only one point separates Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur on the Premier League table, and with Spurs having a relatively easier fixture over the weekend, we could see Jose Mourinho’s side leapfrog his former employers on the Premier League table.

