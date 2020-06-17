Premier League Restart: DOs And DONTs For Players, Staff To Dodge Coronavirus

The Premier League restart is all set to go through on Wednesday, June 17, with Aston Villa taking on Sheffield United, before the blockbuster return of Mikel Arteta to the Etihad. Premier League live action on Wednesday will mark the first time that top-flight football has resumed in the UK after a three-month-long suspension due to the coronavirus UK pandemic. While the threat of the pandemic still looms large over the Premier League schedule, the league has issued official guidelines on how games should be staged, played and broadcast amid the pandemic.

Premier League news: Premier League restart guidelines for players and managers

According to the Premier League restart guidelines, players and managers have been told not to spit, clear their nose or surround match officials when the season restarts and will be pointed towards a 'celebration camera after scoring in closed-door matches throughout the entirety of the Premier League schedule. Furthermore, teams can travel to games via car, coach, plane or train, implementing physical distancing measures and will take a ‘sterile route’ in the stadium to the expanded dressing room. A drinks break will occur midway through each half with players using their own bottles, while handshakes before the Premier League live matches have been forbidden. Any medical staff performing physio or soft tissue treatment are required to wear PPE during the Premier League restart, and spare match balls will be ready to prevent delays should one disappear into an empty stand.

How #PL matches will be different pre-match behind closed doors. A guide to the safety measures in place for matchdays 👇 — Premier League (@premierleague) June 15, 2020

Premier League news: Premier League restart will see clubs broadcast live video feeds of supporters

The Premier League restart will also see innovative broadcasting methods, as fans watching at home can activate EA Sports' Atmospheric Audio. During the Premier League live action, clubs can broadcast live video feeds of 16 supporters on big screens during matches. If the situation warrants, players will be directed by broadcasters towards a celebration camera after scoring a goal.

In addition, cameras will be placed in tunnels without audio, but fans will be able to hear sound from the coin toss, while crowd noise will not be played inside stadiums. VAR and doping tests will continue, albeit with new rooms being used at Stockley Park to allow for social distancing, while teams can name nine substitutes on the bench instead of the usual seven and use five instead of three during the Premier League restart. Europe's most-watched football league, therefore, will officially be back this week.

(Image Credit: Manchester City Twitter)