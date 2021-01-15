Marcus Rashford Explains How Jose Mourinho Helped Man United Increase Their Penalty Count

Marcus Rashford has credited Jose Mourinho for making Manchester United 'savvier' in the art of winning penalties. The Portuguese manager, currently in charge of Tottenham, spent two-and-a-half years at the helm at Old Trafford and the Red Devils have been awarded a total of 42 spot-kicks since his successor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took charge of the club in December 2018. Rival managers including Jurgen Klopp, Frank Lampard and Mourinho himself have criticised the number of penalties Solskjaer's team has won since the Norwegian took over the reins.

Marcus Rashford hails Jose Mourinho's role for Man United penalty record

While speaking to reporters ahead of Man United's highly-anticipated clash against Liverpool, Marcus Rashford was asked about his team's penalty record over the past few seasons. The 23-year-old then revealed a pep talk by former United boss Jose Mourinho as he said, "There have been times when we have probably not got penalties. I remember when Jose [Mourinho] was manager, there were five or six times where I should have had a penalty".

Rashford then credited the Portuguese manager and added, "Jose ended up saying to me ‘If you are not savvy about the way you do it, then you are not going to get it'. After that, we started to get a few penalties. It was something in terms of development, you have to learn that and understand it.” However, Rashford insisted that no player in the team was diving to win penalties and it is just the frequency and speed of United’s drives into the box that is leading to fouls from opponents.

"I remember when Jose was manager, there were 5-6 times where I should have had a penalty. He ended up saying to me: 'if you're not savvy about the way you do it, then you are not going to get it.' After that, we started to get a few penalties."



Man United have been awarded 20 penalties in the Premier League since the start of last season and 42 since Solskjaer took over in December 2018 compared to just 19 for Liverpool in the same period. United have received a total of 11 penalties in all competitions this season. United's fortune in the 18-yard box has also helped them to the summit of the Premier League standings.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp’s vented his frustrations at Man United's penalty record after his side's 0-1 defeat against Southampton last week. The German stated, "United had been given more penalties in two years than I had in five-and-a-half years as Liverpool manager", which sparked some irritation at Old Trafford. United boss Solskjaer also responded to Klopp's jibe.

Solskjaer has responded to Klopp's comments about #MUFC getting more penalties than #LFC: "And that’s a fact? Probably. That’s a fact we have got more than him? I don’t count. If they want to spend time worrying about when we get fouled in the box, I don’t." #MUFC @TheAthleticUK — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) January 5, 2021

Liverpool host Man United at Anfield on Sunday in a blockbuster Premier League clash. The Merseyside giants are currently three points behind the league leaders and will be hoping to end their run of three league games without a win at the weekend. United head into the game following a 1-0 away win against Burnley.

