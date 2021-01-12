Are Premier League, EFL Clubs Planning To Include ‘COVID-19 Clauses’ In Player Contracts?

Premier League and English Football League (EFL) clubs are trying to include new legal guarantees in player contracts to cover themselves if the coronavirus situation in the UK worsens. Reports suggest that the teams plan to add 'COVID clauses' into new player contracts which will include pay cuts if fans are banned from entering stadiums beyond this season. Several EFL teams have been severely crippled by the loss of matchday income and hence, clubs are being more cautious should the COVID-19 situation continue to derail hopes of fans returning back to stadiums.

Premier League COVID clauses: Teams to include wage cut deals in future contracts?

According to reports, the new strain of the coronavirus has run rampant across the UK, with the Government now imposing a third full lockdown and football clubs have not been immune from outbreaks, despite strict protocols. Only last week, the Premier League confirmed a season-high 40 players and/or staff members returned positive results from their COVID-19 tests. The EFL also reported 112 positive COVID-19 tests from its strategic league-wide testing programme last week.

At the start of December 2020, the government allowed a maximum of 2,000 fans inside a select few Premier League stadiums. However, just a few weeks later, the six London Premier League clubs were forced to close their gates to supporters due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. Just before Boxing Day, it was revealed that Southampton and Brighton were also forced to shut down their gates for fans.

London’s stadiums would be shut to fans again in Tier 3 - that’s 6 Premier League clubs going back behind closed doors https://t.co/9SfcgiJ9iF — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) December 14, 2020

At the moment, only Merseyside clubs, i.e. Everton and Liverpool are the ones which can allow a maximum of 2,000 supporters in the stadium. With the COVID-19 situation in the UK now taking a turn for the worse, reports from Sky Sports claim that clubs are in the midst of the trickiest transfer window ever this January.

New from government: Southampton and Brighton entering Tier 4 from Boxing Day. That leaves only two Premier League grounds allowed up to 2,000 fans allowed: Liverpool & Everton — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) December 23, 2020

Reports suggest that many clubs are now trying to future-proof themselves by including legal small print in new contracts - for new and existing players - that might include pay cuts if games continue to be played behind closed doors beyond the end of this season. A number of teams are also adding 'COVID clauses' into contracts of loan players, meaning the temporary deals can be cancelled and fees recouped in part. Even permanent transfers will reportedly have COVID clauses inserted in players' contracts.

With certain clauses, players might have to take pay cuts should fans remain banned from entering stadiums, to help cover the income lost on matchdays. The Premier League game between Tottenham and Fulham, which was scheduled to take place on Monday, was the fifth PL game has been postponed this season due to the coronavirus.

