Premier League Urged To Return By UK Government To Lift National Mood Amid Lockdown

The UK Government has urged a Premier League return amid the coronavirus lockdown to provide citizens with some entertainment. Reports revealed that the Arsenal training ground is set to reopen its facilities next week onwards as rumours of a Premier League return intensify. A number of sporting events across the globe have been either suspended or cancelled but the possibility of a Premier League return remains on the cards.

UK Government urges Premier League return

The Premier League was suspended ever since Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta tested positive for coronavirus. The UK Government immediately forced a lockdown in the country to prevent the spread of the deadly bug. According to reports from The Independent, the UK Government has requested the Premier League return in order to keep fans at home entertained.

Premier League return: Arsenal training ground to open after 46 days

Despite Gunners manager Mikel Arteta testing positive for coronavirus, the Premier League side have decided to resume training for players to get back to full fitness. Arteta has been cleared of the deadly bug and the Arsenal manager will shift his focus on getting his players back to maximum fitness. The reopening of the Arsenal training ground will permit players to return to their London Colney base from Monday onwards. No group training sessions, however, will be allowed as only a small number of players will be permitted on a site at a time. Arsenal could take a cue from Bayern Munich, who resumed training earlier this month.

Premier League return: Coronavirus deaths in UK

The UK government has reportedly called for the resumption of sporting events but will take drastic measures to prevent the outbreak of another wave of coronavirus. Ever since the coronavirus lockdown, citizens have been forced to remain indoors as the tally of the coronavirus deaths in UK surged past 20,732. According to reports from Worldometer, there are over 131,000 active cases of coronavirus in the UK.

