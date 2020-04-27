Gonzalo Higuain Considered Retirement After 2014 WC Final Loss Against Germany

Juventus star Gonzalo Higuain revealed that he wanted to quit football following the 2014 FIFA World Cup final loss against Germany. Argentina were forced to rue a missed opportunity by Gonzalo Higuain in the first half of the 2014 FIFA World Cup final as he spurned the chance for glory. Fans in Argentina called for the Gonzalo Higuain retirement and the player himself was ready to hang his boots until his mother intervened.

Gonzalo Higuain retirement: Argentine reveals why he wanted to quit football

Gonzalo Higuain was presented with the chance to win the biggest honour in international football. The 2014 FIFA World Cup final set the stage for Argentina, Higuain and Lionel Messi to win a major title with their country. Having been put clean through on goal by an error from Toni Kroos, Higuain failed to capitalise on the mistake and dragged his shot wide. Mario Gotze scored an extra-time winner to crown Germany champions of the world in 2014.

Following the miss of the gilt-edged chance in the 2014 FIFA World Cup final, rumours of a 'Gonzalo Higuain retirement' stormed the internet. Fans in his homeland criticised the attacker and demanded Higuain hang up his boots from international football. While speaking to Marca, Gonzalo Higuain recalled how he nearly quit football after the disaster of losing the World Cup final with Argentina.

Gonzalo Higuain retirement planned after 2014 World Cup?

Higuain revealed that he felt like hanging up his boots after the 2014 World Cup final. The three-time LaLiga champion was afraid to step outside his home for fear of hateful comments. At thee time, Gonzalo Higuain considered retiring from all forms of football as the burden of losing a World Cup final was too much to bear. However, Higuain explained that his mother wanted him to continue playing and he would never snatch away something that brought her joy.

En este momento me siento mas orgulloso de ser ARGENTINO, no tengo palabras de agradecimiente a tanto cariño y apoyo. Gracias ARGENTINA. — Gonzalo Higuaín (@G_Higuain) July 14, 2014

Gonzalo Higuain retirement from Argentina in 2019

Higuain announced his retirement from international football in March 2019. The Juventus striker revealed that he wanted to spend more time with his family upon calling it quits with Argentina. In 75 appearances for his country, Higuain scored 31 goals and reached three finals but failed to taste success in any of them.

