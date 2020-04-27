Son Heung-min Sports New Military Crew Cut After First Week Of Training In South Korea

The latest Son Heung-min haircut has been the talk of the town in North London as the South Korean continues his military training from his homeland. Reports claim that the Son Heung-min military training led to the new military crew cut for the Tottenham Hotspur star. Due to coronavirus in South Korea, there is a lack of available hairdressers and amid three weeks of the Son Heung-min military training, the Spurs star is displaying the effects of being surrounded by armed forces.

Son Heung-min military training: New Son Heung-min haircut

The Tottenham forward returned to South Korea last week to complete the mandatory Son Heung-min military training. The Son Heung-min military training is set to last for three weeks and reports from Football London state that his first week was at Jeju consisted of taking part in formal training and other drills. Ahead of the second week of training, the 27-year-old sported a new Son Heung-min haircut. The latest Son Heung-min haircut comes just before the start of his physical drills including ammunition training for the next seven days. Here is the new look Son Heung-min haircut:

Son Heung-min military training: Tottenham permit Son Heung-min military training

Amid the coronavirus crisis in the UK, the Premier League has been suspended indefinitely. During the football hiatus, Tottenham allowed their star forward to complete his mandatory military training in South Korea. The 2008 Asian Games gold medalist was given a special exemption from the country's 21-month compulsory military training and had his stint shortened to a month-long assignment instead.

Son Heung-min arrived on the island of Jeju last Monday and spent his first week with the marines. Tottenham expect their Asian superstar to return to North London soon after May 8 despite the Premier League return being in jeopardy. However, Son is likely to return as one of the fittest players at the club after his military training.

