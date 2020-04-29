Premier League Set To Resume By June 18, Training Resumption Likely By Mid-May: Report

Clubs in England have informed their staff that they expect a Premier League return by June 13, with reports suggesting that players might return to training by mid-May. This comes as a major boost for the Premier League since it has been under suspension since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Premier League return by June 13

According to Sportsmail, two top-flight clubs have informed their employees that there is a target for the Premier League return by June 6 or maximum by June 13. Clubs will have the authority to decide on the date of commencing their training. However, it should be according to proper guidelines pertaining to social distancing as well as the players’ fitness levels.

Premier League return: Premier League training to resume by May 11

It is also reported that the clubs have earmarked May 8 or May 11 as the potential date to return to training with the entire squad. Thus, following weeks of uncertainty over the future of the ongoing season, it can now be assumed that the campaign will finally be concluded.

Premier League return: Premier League meeting on Friday

Premier League clubs will be briefed on the next phase of social distancing guidelines by the government of the UK. The minutes of the Premier League meeting will play an important role in determining when the clubs can return to full training. Meanwhile, all 20 clubs will also hold a Premier League meeting on Friday to discuss the future course of action to mark the Premier League return. However, it is believed that even a single player testing positive for coronavirus will throw those plans in jeopardy.

Premier League return: Coronavirus update in UK

The UK has emerged as one of the worst affected countries by the pandemic in the world. Amid the Premier League meeting reports, here's a look at the coronavirus update in UK. At present 161,000 people have tested positive for coronavirus, with the death toll rising upwards of 21,678 in the country.

