UEFA Gives Premier League, Other European Leagues Deadline To Plan Restart Of Season

UEFA has given the Premier League and other top European leagues a deadline to provide plans for resumption of their respective leagues. The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc on almost all sporting events across the globe causing the indefinite suspension of the Premier League and other European leagues. However, as the coronavirus crisis is slowly easing off across the European continent, UEFA has demanded chiefs in the Premier League as well as other European leagues, to communicate with the governing body over plans for resuming their respective leagues, by May 25.

Coronavirus pandemic: Premier League return

The coronavirus pandemic caused the suspension of the English top-flight competition on March 13 and footballers have been advised to remain indoors ever since. The rumours of a Premier League return have got football fans on the edge of their seats amid the coronavirus lockdown. The UEFA has asked for a solution by the top leaders in the Premier League over a possible resumption of English top-division football.

Coronavirus pandemic: UEFA demand deadline from European Leagues

Only last week, UEFA agreed that qualification for next season;s UEFA Champions League and Europa League will be decided on 'sporting merit' this season. According to reports from Sky Sports, UEFA has now sent out guidelines for top European Leagues, including the Premier League, to come to an agreement over a solution of restarting of their respective leagues by May 25. The solution must also include the relevant format, if any, for the competition for their respective leagues. UEFA will also demand an explanation from the Dutch FA to justify their premature termination of the Eredivisie.

CONFIRMED: UEFA wants Premier League and other European leagues to communicate planned restart of competitions by May 25. Same deadline for leagues to explain ending in ‘special circumstances’. #SSN #UEFA #COVID19 — Bryan Swanson (@skysports_bryan) April 28, 2020

Coronavirus pandemic: UEFA to hold conference meeting on May 27

The UEFA executive committee will hold another conference call on May 27 to decide whether the remaining fixtures in European competitions can be completed in August. The top officials at UEFA will be supportive of any league that is unable to provide clarity by May 25, due to government implications of the coronavirus lockdown. UEFA has made strong recommendations for the current domestic season to be completed, even accepting suggestions of a 'different format' rather than cancelling of the entire campaign.

Why May 25? UEFA Executive Committee meeting on May 27 - where they intend to reach decision over whether this season’s Champions League/Europa League games can be completed in August. #SSN — Bryan Swanson (@skysports_bryan) April 28, 2020

